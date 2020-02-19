DAX 30, CAC 40 Charts Remain Bullish, FTSE 100 a Mess

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro vs USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes New Lows – Will the Selloff End?
2020-02-19 10:31:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From 3-Year Low
2020-02-19 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Latest: Optimism Returns to London Stocks
2020-02-19 09:00:00
GBP/USD Outlook Gloomy Ahead of FOMC Minutes, UK CPI Data
2020-02-19 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Apple Bow to Coronavirus While Dollar Drives Different EURUSD,USDJPY Paths
2020-02-19 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Holds US Dollar Close to Key Range Top
2020-02-19 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Probes a Seven-Year High - More to Go?
2020-02-19 10:30:00
Crude Oil Up as Risk Appetite Recovers, Production Cut Hopes Help
2020-02-19 07:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Brightens, Trending Higher
2020-02-19 12:00:00
Crude Oil Up as Risk Appetite Recovers, Production Cut Hopes Help
2020-02-19 07:07:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • How can traders avoid #FOMO in trading? Start by implementing a well-heeled plan taking only four hours per week. Get your insight from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/vwUShQPc27 #tradingstyle https://t.co/sY0X38Obfh
  • 🇺🇸 USD MBA Mortgage Applications (FEB 14), Actual: -6.4% Expected: N/A Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-19
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.90%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.96%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8v6pfU4wc0
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD MBA Mortgage Applications (FEB 14) due at 12:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-19
  • The #Euro has dropped to a four-month low against the US Dollar, testing pivotal range support. A break below that may set the stage for a move toward the 1.07 figure.Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/20JWgb4Y8g https://t.co/GoXkn7IjBy
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.19% Silver: 1.08% Gold: 0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/9pK12DdVOk
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/g3eknBXi3e
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.73% Germany 30: 0.64% Wall Street: 0.22% US 500: 0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/WPF9syYyye
  • Euro vs USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes New Lows – Will the Selloff End? More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2020/02/19/Euro-vs-USD-Price-Forecast-EURUSD-Eyes-New-Lows--Will-the-Selloff-End-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/I7sA9XdsDH
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
DAX 30, CAC 40 Charts Remain Bullish, FTSE 100 a Mess

DAX 30, CAC 40 Charts Remain Bullish, FTSE 100 a Mess

2020-02-19 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

DAX 30/CAC 40/FTSE 100 Technical Highlights

  • DAX 30 holds steady in record territory
  • CAC 40 has eyes for the 2007 highs
  • FTSE is chopping around, avoidable for now

DAX 30 holds steady in record territory

The DAX 30 remains in a short-term consolidation phase, one that began last week just after new record highs above 13596 were notched. There is a top-side trend-line part of an expanding wedge running over from November, but given the recent break to record levels and fact the trend-line is heading in the same direction as the DAX, it’s not seen as that threatening.

From here where can the market go? It’s hard to say with nothing to stand in the way of the advance. But as long as the breakout levels hold and price action remains bullish, so does the outlook. Even if that means being bullish in the face of poor Euro-zone, German data and the coronavirus. Those things are having little impact on how equities trade. Until they do have a meaningful impact, the trend is your friend.

DAX 30 Daily Chart (consolidating in record territory)

DAX 30 daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

CAC 40 has eyes for the 2007 highs

The CAC 40 is still lagging behind the DAX, but is also putting together a nice little consolidation period. It comes right around the January high of 6109. A breakout will quickly have the 2007 peak at 6168 in focus as the next level of resistance. A breakdown below 6028 will give short-term pause at the least to a bullish outlook.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Are indices your thing? Check out the Q1 Forecast.
Get My Guide

CAC 40 Daily Chart (looking towards 2007 high)

CAC 40 daily chart

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

FTSE is chopping around, avoidable for now

The FTSE has been nearly impossible of late to get a handle on, and while it’s not the easiest index to trade it has become even more difficult than usual. It is holding around the 200-day right now, but with the index between recent support at 7275 (and a trend-line from December) and resistance at 7547, the short-term outlook has no directional bias to it whatsoever. For now, there are other markets with cleaner set-ups, this one I’ll wait on for better clarity before running with a trading bias.

FTSE Daily Chart (choppy mess)

FTSE daily chart

FTSE 100 Chart by TradingView

Want to learn more about trading the DAX? Check out ‘How to Trade the DAX’, and join me weekly for technical updates in the Indices and Commodities webinar.

Forex & CFD Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro vs USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes New Lows – Will the Selloff End?
Euro vs USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes New Lows – Will the Selloff End?
2020-02-19 10:31:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From 3-Year Low
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From 3-Year Low
2020-02-19 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Holds US Dollar Close to Key Range Top
Japanese Yen Holds US Dollar Close to Key Range Top
2020-02-19 02:00:00
Gold Nears 7-Year Highs on Coronavirus Impact; Stocks to Slide Next?
Gold Nears 7-Year Highs on Coronavirus Impact; Stocks to Slide Next?
2020-02-18 18:17:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bearish
France 40
Bullish
FTSE 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.