DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: ATH & 2007 Highs Next?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Reversal at Resistance, AUD/USD Corrective Pattern; Charts & More
2019-12-17 12:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis - Euro Struggling to Break Higher
2019-12-17 09:57:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Eases on No-Deal Brexit Fears
2019-12-17 09:00:00
British Pound and FTSE 100 May Trim Gains on Brexit Woes
2019-12-17 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-16 16:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Calendar Winds Down into Year-End
2019-12-16 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Up Despite Risk Revival, US China Trade Hopes Lift Crude
2019-12-17 06:47:00
British Pound Analysis Shows GBP/SEK, GBP/NOK Outlook Bearish
2019-12-17 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Up Despite Risk Revival, US China Trade Hopes Lift Crude
2019-12-17 06:47:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-16 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @MarketWatch: Treasury yields trade lower ahead of U.S. housing and industrial https://t.co/CqpjBJ0Upj
  • Sterling and Aussie taking a beating so far this morning as NY comes online $GBP $AUD https://t.co/TBonyTSi0e
  • RT @markets: A host of known unknowns clouds the U.S.-China trade deal https://t.co/PSZd3sdmMg https://t.co/vgU4LUZPAH
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/xpvuV8PTue
  • @nickcawley1 @SamHooper She’s welcome to it!
  • @DavidCottleFX @SamHooper A tad sensitive for someone who desires JC's office.....
  • @nickcawley1 @SamHooper Not usually pedantic but erstwhile Shadow Education Sec?
  • @DavidCottleFX @SamHooper 😂😂😂😂
  • LIVE NOW! Analyst and Editor @MartinSEssex discusses the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • What is market volatility and what does a market event volatility look like? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/vg7w10la3j https://t.co/B5t1pFjNsy
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: ATH & 2007 Highs Next?

DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: ATH & 2007 Highs Next?

2019-12-17 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

DAX 30/CAC 40 Technical Highlights

  • DAX not too far from the record high set in January 2018
  • CAC looking to come full circle from before the GFC

For fundamental and technical forecasts, trade ideas, and educational guides, check out the DailyFX Trading Guides page.

DAX not too far from the record high set in January 2018

Last week the DAX broke above stiff resistance formed during almost the entire month of November into this month, giving it a shot at continuing the tend higher since August. Right now, the market is resting after its recent surge, but new all-time highs could be near.

Staying above the former area of resistance around the 13300-mark is ideal but not completely necessary. A small period of congestion on the top of the prior range would help validate overall strength. A little rest here would likely be enough to add fuel for a move to beyond the 13597-record high.

A sinking back down below 13000 wouldn’t undermine a bullish outlook unless it was done-so with a lot of momentum, and even then, the trend-line from August could help keep the market pointed higher. For now, through year-end into January there is a seasonal tailwind that will help support higher prices.

Betting against the market at this juncture doesn’t hold great appeal from a risk/reward perspective.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Download Our Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

DAX 30 Daily Chart (ATH near 13600)

DAX daily chart, ath near 13600

DAX Chart by TradingView

CAC looking to come full circle from before the GFC

The CAC continues to trade higher in an orderly fashion, with the channel dating back to the August low clear. As long as price stays inside the channel then the trend remains pointed higher. This could structure gives the French benchmark a shot at trading to the 2007 high at 6168, the peak before the GFC.

It would be an important milestone for the market even if it isn’t a record high. To reach for a new record the CAC would still need to rally to 6944, still maintained as the ATH since 2000.

CAC 40 Daily Chart (inside channel keeps outlook bullish)

CAC 40 daily chart, inside channel keeps outlook bullish

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

Want to learn more about trading the DAX? Check out ‘How to Trade the DAX’, and join me weekly for technical updates in the Indices and Commodities webinar.

Forex & CFD Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Eyes Testing Monthly Support -USD vs Canadian Dollar Price Forecast
USD/CAD Eyes Testing Monthly Support -USD vs Canadian Dollar Price Forecast
2019-12-17 10:30:00
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Downturn Brewing at Trend Top?
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Downturn Brewing at Trend Top?
2019-12-17 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Multi-Month Triangle Eyes Bullish Breakout
Crude Oil Forecast: Multi-Month Triangle Eyes Bullish Breakout
2019-12-16 15:30:00
Gold Price: XAU/USD Key Chart Signals to end Consolidation- GLD Forecast
Gold Price: XAU/USD Key Chart Signals to end Consolidation- GLD Forecast
2019-12-16 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Mixed
France 40
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.