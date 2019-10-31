We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD May Reverse Gains on Eurozone GDP, CPI Data
2019-10-31 07:00:00
EUR/USD Eyes August-High Again as Fed Pledges to "Respond Accordingly"
2019-10-31 04:00:00
Post-Fed USD Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-30 19:30:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meeting
2019-10-30 17:00:00
Post-Fed USD Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-30 19:30:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meeting
2019-10-30 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain as Weak China Data Burnish Stimulus Hopes
2019-10-31 06:03:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag False Breakout Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-30 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain as Weak China Data Burnish Stimulus Hopes
2019-10-31 06:03:00
Technical Outlook for Dow Jones, S&P 500, Oil, Gold & More
2019-10-30 13:41:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
DAX 30 Technical Outlook: Overbought, but Could Tack on More Gains

2019-10-31 08:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

DAX 30/CAC 40 Technical Highlights

  • DAX trading near 13k, top-side resistance lines
  • CAC breaking out above wedge resistance

For fundamental and technical forecasts, trade ideas, and educational guides, check out the DailyFX Trading Guides page.

DAX trading near 13k, top-side resistance lines

The DAX has been relentlessly strong after bottoming out early in the month. There might be a pullback sometime soon, but without bearish price action betting on such an event doesn’t hold a strong edge. If recent price action is any indication, it may take a move up towards 13200, high marks set during spring of 2018, before a capper is put in.

There are lines running overhead to take into consideration, and could prevent the DAX from getting to loftier levels at an accelerated rate, keeping the pace in line with the recent grind higher. There is an upper parallel just ahead that is connected to the trend-line off the August low, and then there is a trend-line passing over from peaks set in May and July.

The extended nature of the market into resistance coupled with a persistent bid for stocks makes this a difficult spot for traders. Those who have longs from good prices may want to consider seeing if the rally can continue to extend, while new longs don't hold much risk/reward appeal. Would-be shorts may be prudent to hold tight until we see bearish price action suggests the rise wants to reverse, even if for only a pullback towards the July high near 12650.

For now, the sidelines are an attractive spot until things line up a bit better.

DAX 30 Daily Chart (extended but could continue to grind higher)

DAX Chart by TradingView

CAC breaking out above wedge resistance

The CAC is above the top-side trend-line of the wedging formation in place over the past few months. This suggests that higher prices may be in store in the days ahead. The next level of resistance to eye is one from way back in 2007, 5882; it was a swing-high that made an important lower-high before the rout took place in 2008. It could prove to be formidable, so be on the watch-out for volatility soon should the level get tested. The top of the wedge is now considered support on weakness.

CAC 40 Daily Chart (above top-side t-line, wedge)

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

Want to learn more about trading the DAX? Check out ‘How to Trade the DAX’, and join me weekly for technical updates in the Indices and Commodities webinar.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Rebound May Extend Before Reversal
2019-10-31 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag False Breakout Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-30 16:00:00
EUR/USD Price Eyes 1.1200 as US Dollar Braces for FED Rate Decision
2019-10-30 10:30:00
S&P 500 Technical Analysis: Can US Stocks Hold Up at Record High?
2019-10-30 02:00:00
