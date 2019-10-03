Dow Jones, Dax 30 Price Forecast: Price Tests More Weekly Support Levels

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Threatens Broader Risk Aversion...Before Trade Wars Spread to US-EU
2019-10-03 01:41:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EU Tariffs & ISM Services
2019-10-02 21:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Reversal, GBP/USD Rises, US Dollar Eyes ISM Data - US Market Open
2019-10-03 13:20:00
British Pound Price: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at a Crossroads After Brexit Proposal
2019-10-03 09:44:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Hit As US-Europe Trade Tensions Add to Investor Woes
2019-10-03 04:59:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EU Tariffs & ISM Services
2019-10-02 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Boosted by Risk Sentiment, Eyes US NFP Report
2019-10-03 08:02:00
Gold Spiked on Easing Bets, Crude Oil Prices Fell on Growth Risks
2019-10-03 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price: Trend Breakdown Nears Prior Reversal Zone
2019-10-03 11:00:00
Gold Spiked on Easing Bets, Crude Oil Prices Fell on Growth Risks
2019-10-03 03:30:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
More View more
Breaking news

US to impose tariffs on $7.5B of goods imported from the EU beginning Oct 18

Real Time News
  • Dow Jones, Dax 30 Price Forecast: Price Tests More Weekly Support Levels More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/ger30/2019/10/03/Dow-Jones-Dax-30-Price-Forecast-Price-Tests-More-Weekly-Support-Levels.html https://t.co/2zG1wj0Wqo
  • US-CA 2yrs bond spread, positive for the first time since 2017 Markets pricing in 90% likelihood of another Fed by the end of the month, which would make CAD the highest yielder However, BoC cuts will be coming, once the election is out of the way https://t.co/H4PFtxcJeV
  • @JMcQueenFX That $CADJPY call you had though.... 👍🤑
  • Uh oh!!?? https://t.co/jumAN25aS4 https://t.co/aj6MNTJa9x
  • @RichDvorakFX I'll have some $JPY please, keep your dollars
  • Well worth popping along to....ask @PeterHanksFX lots of questions!! 🧐📊✋🏻 https://t.co/wXvODYIO78
  • @JMcQueenFX Got gold?
  • @RichDvorakFX Uh oh https://t.co/tTODkwnNmH
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.86% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.63% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.57% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/JviprgapXo
  • Going live in 10 minutes for today's @IG_US sentiment walk through webinar. We'll cover changes in positioning on the $DAX and $USDJPY Join here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/586549347 https://t.co/W1BGTJd25I
Dow Jones, Dax 30 Price Forecast: Price Tests More Weekly Support Levels

Dow Jones, Dax 30 Price Forecast: Price Tests More Weekly Support Levels

2019-10-03 14:44:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

Dax 30, Dow Jones Outlook

Have you seen our newest trading guides for USD, EUR and Gold ? Download for free our latest forecasts

Dow Jones & DAX 30 – Changing Course

On Sep 12, the Dow Jones peaked at 27,315 since then the index has been creating lower highs with lower lows. Today, the price broke below Sep 3 low printing its lowest in Five weeks at 25,736. Similarly, the Dax fell to its lowest level in nearly five weeks at 11,821.

Alongside this, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at the start of the month crossed below 50 on both indices highlighting the end of the uptrend momentum and the start of a down trend move.

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

Dow Jones PRICE Daily CHART (Oct 3, 2017 – Oct 3, 2019) Zoomed OUT

Dow Jones price daily chart 03-10-19 Zoomed out

Dow Jones PRICE Daily CHART (April 20 –Oct 3, 2019) Zoomed IN

Dow Jones price daily chart 03-10-19 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice yesterday the Dow broke below 50-day average then tested a low end of the trading zone 26,050 – 27,403. However, the price closed above it.

Today, the low end of the zone has been again put to the test. Thus, a close below this level could send the price towards 24,860. In that scenario, the support levels marked on the chart (zoomed in) would be worth monitoring.

On the other hand, another failure at closing below the low end could change the price’s course, sending it towards the high end of the zone contingent on clearing the daily resistance levels underlined on the chart.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

Dax 30 Daily price CHART (Jan 10, 2018 – Oct 3, 2019) Zoomed out

Dax 30 daily price chart 03-10-19 zoomed out

Dax 30 Daily price CHART (July 31 –Oct 3, 2019) Zoomed In

Dax 30 daily price chart 03-10-19 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice yesterday the Dax broke below the neckline of double top pattern residing at 12,142. Additionally, the index declined to a lower trading zone 11,691- 12,032 eyeing a test of the low end of it.

This suggests that the price may be on its way towards 11,766, as long stays below the neckline. Its worth mentioning that any close below the low end of the aforementioned trading zone could press the index towards 11,265. Although, the weekly support levels underscored on the chart (zoomed in) should be watched closely.

That said, any failure in closing below the low end could reverse the current direction towards the high end of the zone. Further close above the high end could see the Dax trading towards 12,498. Nevertheless, the daily resistance levels underlined on the chart should be considered.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Price Outlook: Throttling Brings Topping Pattern into Clear View
FTSE 100 Price Outlook: Throttling Brings Topping Pattern into Clear View
2019-10-03 11:00:00
British Pound Price: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at a Crossroads After Brexit Proposal
British Pound Price: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at a Crossroads After Brexit Proposal
2019-10-03 09:44:00
Nikkei 225 Drops With Global Stocks, August's Rise Under Threat
Nikkei 225 Drops With Global Stocks, August's Rise Under Threat
2019-10-03 02:36:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Defends Key Support- GLD Trade Outlook
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Defends Key Support- GLD Trade Outlook
2019-10-02 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bearish
Wall Street
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.