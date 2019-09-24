DAX 30 & CAC 40 Charts: Ready to Turn Lower?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro May Fall on German IFO Data After PMIs Sent Chilling Message
2019-09-24 07:00:00
S&P 500 Avoids its Break, EURUSD Maintains Its Pressure
2019-09-24 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Supreme Courts Rules PM Johnson's Prorogation as Unlawful, GBP/USD Rise Reversed
2019-09-24 09:57:00
New Zealand Dollar May Rise Against USD, British Pound Weakened
2019-09-23 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
HK Sees Year's Second-Biggest IPO, Anheuser Busch Floats Asia Unit
2019-09-24 05:57:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD & Gold
2019-09-23 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes Fresh Higher High, Silver Price Retains Latest Rally
2019-09-24 08:00:00
Gold Price Rally to Persist If Bullish RSI Signal Takes Shape
2019-09-24 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk on German IFO, US Consumer Confidence
2019-09-24 04:00:00
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.40% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.33% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.32% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/zu9tDBzCu6
  • UK PM Johnson says the Supreme Court did not exclude the possibility of a Queen's speech, adds now is the chance for the UK to get a Brexit deal $GBP
  • UK PM Johnson says we are going to get on and deliver Brexit on October 31st $GBP
  • ECB's Kazimir says September policy decision was the right one, adds that the ECB moved ahead of the curve $EUR
  • RT @LiveSquawk: RBA’s Lowe: Further Monetary Easing May Well Be Required $AUDUSD
  • RT @SkyNewsBreak: Commons Speaker John Bercow says the House will resume for business tomorrow at 11.30am
  • What is a doji morning star candlestick? How can you use it in your #tradingstrategy? Find out from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/w7Y4qj2Qkm https://t.co/pxcEMZvtN7
  • UK Commons Speaker Bercow says parliament will sit from 1130BST tomorrow $GBP
  • RT @bbclaurak: Bercow calls Parliament back to sit from 11.30 tomorrow
  • RT @markets: Pound rises as U.K. Supreme Court find suspension of Parliament to be unlawful https://t.co/pJc0ctUhij https://t.co/JIv5xtQiDa
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Charts: Ready to Turn Lower?

DAX 30 & CAC 40 Charts: Ready to Turn Lower?

2019-09-24 11:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

DAX 30/CAC 40 Technical Highlights

  • DAX momentum turning down from trend-line
  • CAC breakout at risk of a meaningful failure

For fundamental and technical forecasts, trade ideas, and educational guides, check out the DailyFX Trading Guides page.

DAX momentum turning down from trend-line

The DAX came very near resistance back on Sep 13, but from there the price action wasn’t convincing in terms of rejecting resistance to give sellers the upper hand. On the flip-side, with price up against resistance despite no turn down in momentum, the index doesn’t offer good risk/reward on new long positions.

That could be changing. Yesterday wasn’t an ultra-reversal lower or anything, but after another failed attempt to break above the trend-line from Jan 2018, it may be enough to tilt the field in favor of sellers soon.

Yesterday, the Sep 11 gap was filled by a few points, which makes 12264 a solid area of near-term support. A break below should continue to see the market lower, while a break above 12494 and the Jan ’18 trend-line will have the DAX positioned to challenge the year highs.

The big-picture head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern is still a distinct possibility if the market can roll over from here. It’s got a good way to go before reaching breaking the neckline (confirmation), so for now it is only a scenario…

DAX 30 Daily Chart (trying to turn lower)

DAX 30 &amp; CAC 40 Charts: Ready to Turn Lower?

DAX Chart by Tradingview

CAC breakout at risk of a meaningful failure

On Friday, the CAC closed to fresh multi-year highs, levels not seen since 2007. The crossover above the July high and May 2018 peak is failing at this time, with yesterday’s decline coming from a minor trend-line dating back to April. If the fake-out breakout isn’t quickly erased it could become a meaningful event.

Watch the trend-line rising up from the August low and slope from the December bottom, they cross through around the same area. A decline through 5587, the Sep 17 low, will have the market below support. A reclaiming of the breakout needs to happen quickly, and if it does then we must respect the upward trend.

CAC 40 Daily Chart (fake-out breakout?)

DAX 30 &amp; CAC 40 Charts: Ready to Turn Lower?

CAC 40 Chart by Tradingview

Want to learn more about trading the DAX? Check out ‘How to Trade the DAX’, and join me weekly for technical updates in the Indices and Commodities webinar.

Forex & CFD Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD to Canadian Dollar Price: USD/CAD Momentum From Sideways to Downside
USD to Canadian Dollar Price: USD/CAD Momentum From Sideways to Downside
2019-09-24 09:39:00
Nikkei 225 Stretched But Support Looks Firm. Overall Uptrend Holds
Nikkei 225 Stretched But Support Looks Firm. Overall Uptrend Holds
2019-09-24 03:00:00
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Bounce Hinted, Trend Still Aims Lower
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Bounce Hinted, Trend Still Aims Lower
2019-09-24 02:00:00
DAX 30 Forecast: Index Suffers Largest Drop in a Month as Weak Data and Resistance Overwhelm
DAX 30 Forecast: Index Suffers Largest Drop in a Month as Weak Data and Resistance Overwhelm
2019-09-23 18:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Mixed
France 40
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.