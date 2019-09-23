DAX 30 Forecast: Index Suffers Largest Drop in a Month as Weak Data and Resistance Overwhelm

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver Prices Shoot Higher While Gold Lags, EURUSD Feels for a Low
2019-09-23 19:24:00
EUR/USD: Euro Wilts on Woeful PMI Data, ECB’s Draghi Speaks
2019-09-23 16:47:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD & Gold
2019-09-23 16:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Drops, USD/CAD Rejects Key Resistance - US Market Open
2019-09-23 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD & Gold
2019-09-23 16:00:00
EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report
2019-09-23 09:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver Prices Shoot Higher While Gold Lags, EURUSD Feels for a Low
2019-09-23 19:24:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD & Gold
2019-09-23 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on ECB Commentary, US PMI Data
2019-09-23 04:59:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
More View more
Notice

DailyFX PLUS Content Now Available Freely to all DailyFX Users

Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.12% France 40: 0.07% Wall Street: 0.02% US 500: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/iOAS8HLUQF
  • #Commodity Update: #CrudeOil: 58.42 (+0.57%) #NatGas: 2.562 (+0.27%) #Gold: 1,531.05 (+1.05%) #Silver: 18.733 (+4.95%) #Copper: 2.614 (+0.29%) #Soybeans: 891.38 (+0.95%) #Wheat: 481.62 (-0.49%)
  • Brexit fears are showing through Pound volatility again. Here is the $GBPUSD overlaid with the CBOE's BPVIX: https://t.co/rUlALKXePE
  • RT @eucopresident: No breakthrough. No breakdown. No time to lose. #Brexit https://t.co/nUhqUilVXq
  • Daly: We're seeing trade policy uncertainty dent investment #Fed
  • Daly: Businesses are worried about slower global growth and face geopolitical as well as trade uncertainty #Fed
  • Fed's Daly: The economy is in a good place $SPX #Fed
  • $EURUSD plunged below 1.1000 after September Eurozone PMI data disappoints. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/Crz7ERsNkX https://t.co/9zWvezqxXF
  • #FX Update: $EURUSD 1.0994 (-0.23%) $GBPUSD 1.2434 (-0.29%) $USDJPY 107.45 (-0.10%) $AUDUSD 0.6771 (+0.09%) $USDCAD 1.3258 (-0.05%) $USDCHF 0.9897 (-0.13%)
  • $EURJPY: Sellers took the initiative and pressed the pair lower eying a test of the low end of current trading zone 117.30 – 119.78. Get your #technicalanalysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/fm8ks8JQY8 https://t.co/Hhlf96uBBC
DAX 30 Forecast: Index Suffers Largest Drop in a Month as Weak Data and Resistance Overwhelm

DAX 30 Forecast: Index Suffers Largest Drop in a Month as Weak Data and Resistance Overwhelm

2019-09-23 18:10:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

DAX 30 Price Forecast:

  • Two weeks ago, I argued the DAX 30 was due for consolidation after its stellar run in early September
  • The release of weak PMI data helped to spark a quick jog lower
  • Locked between horizontal support and resistance, the Index may continue sideways until the next big catalyst arrives

DAX 30 Price Forecast

After surging in early September, the DAX 30 has experienced a directionless journey sideways in the second half of the month despite dovish promises from the European Central Bank and relatively cool US-China trade tensions. Nonetheless, the Index struggled to surpass horizontal resistance around 12,460 and was refuted again on Monday alongside disappointing PMI data. Together, the headwinds worked to successfully stall the DAX, resulting in the Index’s worst daily return since August 23.

DAX 30 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (September 2018 – September 2019) (Chart 1)

German DAX 30 Index Price Chart Technical Analysis

Faced with recession fears and technical resistance, the DAX 30 may remain directionless for the time being as other themes weigh. To that end, German automakers recently stated a no-deal Brexit would be “catastrophic” for their industry. Since the German auto industry accounts for such a sizable portion of the company’s manufacturing and exports, any bearish development could quickly translate to the Index overall. With the October 31 headline approaching fast, the uncertainty could help keep a lid on the Index’s price.

Consequently, short-term traders could look to capitalize on nearby technical levels as the Index may potentially fluctuate between them. To be sure, the horizontal trendline at 12,460 will pose the first zone of resistance – evidenced by its ability to stall price in September 2018, May 2019 and again this month. Subsequent resistance may be offered by the ascending trendline from December – slightly beneath 12,600 – but a close above 12,460 would be required first.

Thus, horizontal support around 12,200 could look to offer buoyancy in the interim. The Index’s long lower wicks on September 17 and September 23 are an encouraging sign for bulls but are somewhat undercut by the ability of bears to print lower lows. Similarly, IG Client Sentiment data reveals a recent surge in long-positioning which could suggest the DAX 30 is due for a slight continuation lower.

DAX Index Price Chart Client Sentiment

As the Index looks to gyrate between 12,200 and 12,460, the 200-day moving average will continue to close in on the current trading price. Coupled with the ECB’s dovish stance for the future, the longer-term picture for the DAX is an optimistic one – but bulls should watch for further consolidation in the near term. That said, a confirmed break beneath 12,200 would work to undermine my longer-term bullish bias. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for further updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Price Rolling Over, Chart Patterns in Focus
FTSE 100 Price Rolling Over, Chart Patterns in Focus
2019-09-23 11:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Hammered at Resistance – What is Next?
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Hammered at Resistance – What is Next?
2019-09-23 09:53:00
Japanese Yen Strengthens But US Dollar Bulls Will Probably Step Back In
Japanese Yen Strengthens But US Dollar Bulls Will Probably Step Back In
2019-09-23 03:00:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: September Floor Back Under Fire
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: September Floor Back Under Fire
2019-09-23 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.