Never miss a story from Paul Robinson

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Paul Robinson

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

DAX 30/CAC 40 Technical Highlights

  • DAX pushing higher out of short-term H&S towards gap-fill
  • CAC running up against a couple of degrees of resistance

For fundamental and technical forecasts, trade ideas, and educational guides, check out the DailyFX Trading Guides page.

DAX pushing higher out of short-term H&S towards gap-fill

The DAX continues to push higher out of the inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern we discussed last week. This could continue to be bullish for the index for a little while longer, with the August 2 gap-fill not too far ahead at 12253.

But even though the near-term picture is bullish and the rally off the lows has taken the DAX a good distance higher since last month’s low, the broader outlook may still be quite bearish. A larger, traditional type of H&S formation is still on the table.

A turn down soon will fill out the right shoulder. A development that isn’t yet mature enough to act on, but a scenario worth keeping a watch on. At the moment, the DAX is still trading with a mildly bullish tone.

DAX 30 Daily Chart (watch the gap)

DAX 30 &amp; CAC 40 Charts: Near-term Strength May Soon Fade

DAX Chart by Tradingview

CAC running up against a couple of degrees of resistance

The CAC is arriving at a very interesting spot on the charts. The rise has been a choppy one, with lots of overlap in price action, but nevertheless it has kept the French index moving higher. It’s currently trading at the underside of the December trend-line not too far from a full gap-fill up to 5557.

We could soon see the CAC turn down and break the underside trend-line of a wedging formation that embodies the choppy trade. A rejection from resistance and break of the wedge could mark an important sequence, as the right shoulder of a broad H&S pattern would start to become visible.

CAC 40 Daily Chart (rising into resistance)

DAX 30 &amp; CAC 40 Charts: Near-term Strength May Soon Fade

CAC 40 Chart by Tradingview

Want to learn more about trading the DAX? Check out ‘How to Trade the DAX’, and join me weekly for technical updates in the Indices and Commodities webinar.

Forex & CFD Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX