DAX 30/CAC 40 Technical Highlights

DAX not garnering much buying interest off support

CAC a little stronger, but not much

For fundamental and technical forecasts, trade ideas, and educational guides, check out the DailyFX Trading Guides page.

DAX not garnering much buying interest off support

The DAX 30 has done little in the way to inspire buyers off the 200-day MA, with the bounce failing after only a couple of days. That brings us to today where a probe below the monthly low took place this morning.

At this juncture, the “bullish” scenario is for a bounce to keep the DAX generally moving sideways – a congestion pattern to form as a result. This is seen then as eventually leading to another leg lower towards the March low right around 11300 or worse.

The head-and-shoulders scenario discussed the other day could form if this plays out, but will require some good horizontal price action to do so in order to make for a solid right shoulder. In any event, it looks like lower levels are to come one way or another. This should keep the path of least resistance in favor of shorts on bounces.

DAX 30 Daily Chart (Not much bounce off support)

DAX Chart by Tradingview

CAC a little stronger, but not much

The CAC isn’t quite as weak as the DAX, but looks to be in trouble nevertheless. There may be some more retracement of the down-move from the July high, with the recent low at 5226 in confluence with the 200-day MA as a short-term line-in-the-sand. Below there the June low will come into focus as the next level of support.

CAC 40 Daily Chart (watch 200-day, recent low)

CAC 40 Chart by Tradingview

Want to learn more about trading the DAX? Check out ‘How to Trade the DAX’, and join me weekly for technical updates in the Indices and Commodities webinar.

Forex & CFD Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX