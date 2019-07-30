Never miss a story from Paul Robinson

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Paul Robinson

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

DAX 30/CAC 40 Technical Highlights

  • DAX may soon test December uptrend line
  • CAC back in congestion, at risk or failure

For fundamental and technical forecasts, trade ideas, and educational guides, check out the DailyFX Trading Guides page.

DAX may soon test December uptrend line

The DAX was tossed last week following the ECB meeting, selling off aggressively after trying to trade to its best levels of the year. So far, this has led to downside follow-through in the absence of dip-buyers. There is immediate trend-line support from the June low, but a more important trend-line may soon be tested.

The trend-line rising up from the December trough (significant swing-low) and running under the June low (bottom of largest correction this year) is not too far away. At this time it is also in confluence with the July low at 12172.

This isn’t ‘the’ line-in-the-sand, there really isn’t one to speak of, but the December trend-line does offer an interesting spot for ‘would-be’ longs as well as those looking to bet against this year’s trend. A solid turn off support keeps the trend intact, while a break opens up a path for lower prices.

DAX 30 Daily Chart (December t-line may soon come into play)

DAX 30 &amp; CAC 40 Charts: Eyeing Support Test on Further Weakness

DAX Chart by Tradingview

CAC back in congestion, at risk or failure

The CAC consolidated for most of the month before gapping higher and reversing at the 2018 high on the ECB meeting. The reversal out of a congestion pattern has the accumulation sequence at risk of leading to a downside failure.

A solid break below 5533 should have the CAC rolling lower towards the December/June trend-line. Like the DAX, it will be a good test of trend. If the bottom of the consolidation pattern holds, then more chop and a possible move higher could eventually develop.

CAC 40 Daily Chart (falling back inside consolidation pattern)

DAX 30 &amp; CAC 40 Charts: Eyeing Support Test on Further Weakness

CAC 40 Chart by Tradingview

Want to learn more about trading the DAX? Check out ‘How to Trade the DAX’, and join me weekly for technical updates in the Indices and Commodities webinar.

Forex & CFD Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX