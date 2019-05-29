DAX 30/CAC 40 Technical Highlights

DAX breaking through December trend-line

CAC 40 breaking neckline of H&S pattern

The DAX is currently trading below the trend-line from December. With a little more weakness price support around 11844 will also be broken, helping carve out a lower-low from May 13. This occurrence will be arriving after the May 16 lower-high relative to the monthly high.

This creates a situation where you have not only an important trend-line broken, but also the first true bearish price sequence in place since the low to end last year. This is seen as potentially setting the market up for a broader decline.

First up as support under 11844 is a gap-fill from April 2 at 11755, followed by the 200-day MA at 11617 which is in confluence with the lower parallel tied to the t-line running off the monthly high, another gap-fill at 11526, then the March low at 11300.

DAX Daily Chart (December t-line broken)

Last week, we looked at the possibility of a head-and-shoulders pattern coming into play, and as long as a close below the neckline takes shape today then the pattern will be validated. The 200-day is nearby at 5183 but may not present much support as it stands by itself and arrives shortly after an important pattern-break.

The height of the pattern from head to neckline points to a ~350 decline from the neckline around the 5250-mark, or to around 4900. There aren’t any real significant levels of support between here and there.

CAC Daily Chart (H&S neckline breaking)

