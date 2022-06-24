News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Update: Recession Fears, as Reduced Russian Gas Grips Germany
2022-06-24 11:30:00
Euro May Break Seven-Year Floor vs. US Dollar, Fall Below Parity
2022-06-24 06:30:00
Crude Oil Update: Brent Finds Support as Focus Shifts to OPEC+ Next Week
2022-06-24 09:01:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bearish as Yields and Oil Drops
2022-06-24 08:01:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Mixed as Global Growth Signals Slowdown
2022-06-23 13:37:00
Dow Support and S&P 500 Resistance to Gauge Broader Risk Trends
2022-06-23 02:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test 50-Day SMA
2022-06-23 21:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Coils as Inflation and Recession Odds Conflict
2022-06-23 03:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Reversal Week Holding is Bullish
2022-06-24 12:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Pullback in US Yields Hampers DXY Index, USD/JPY
2022-06-23 18:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bearish as Yields and Oil Drops
2022-06-24 08:01:00
US Dollar Forecast: Pullback in US Yields Hampers DXY Index, USD/JPY
2022-06-23 18:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Reversal Week Holding is Bullish

Paul Robinson, Strategist

GBP/USD Technical Outlook

  • Cable posted a big reversal candle on the weekly last week
  • Price action since suggests that reversal will lead to higher prices
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Reversal Week Holding is Bullish

Last week cable posted a monster reversal candle on the weekly after taking out this year’s low and hitting the worst levels since March 2020. GBP/USD also briefly fell through the 1.2000 level, a big psychological level.

With the market having looked like it capitulated, along with other assets, risk trends look to have stabilized for now and are seen as being supportive of higher levels for GBP. It may not turn out to be a rip-roaring rally, but we could see price trade a few big figures higher relatively soon.

This past week the range has been quite narrow, so we should see a move develop next week. We have seen a couple of small intra-day reversals this week to the upside which is helping put in a floor. Ideally, cable stays above the weekly low at 1.1261.

A breakdown below won’t be a deal breaker, but will require than any weakness below support be short-lived for the current set-up to stay intact. To fully knock the luster off cable we would need to see a weekly close below last week’s low at 1.1933.

Looking higher, there is a fair amount of resistance ahead to climb through. The trend-line from earlier in the year coupled with last week’s high at 1.2406 could be problematic in the short-run, but if the weekly reversal is to hold true then we should see a breakout above. This could lead to a run to the May high at 1.2667.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

gbp/usd daily chart

GBPUSD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

