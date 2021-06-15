News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar May Extend Gains vs. Euro, Retail Sales and PPI Data Eyed
2021-06-15 07:00:00
2021-06-15 07:00:00
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes
2021-06-14 18:30:00
2021-06-14 18:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Eyes 2018 High as Air Travel Boosts Bullish Narrative
2021-06-15 02:00:00
2021-06-15 02:00:00
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes
2021-06-14 18:30:00
2021-06-14 18:30:00
Dow and S&P 500 Diverge Ahead of FOMC, Dollar Holds as Gold and Yields Slide
2021-06-15 03:00:00
2021-06-15 03:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-15 00:00:00
2021-06-15 00:00:00
Gold Price Outlook - Struggling to Pull Back Losses as FOMC Meeting Looms
2021-06-15 09:20:00
2021-06-15 09:20:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Top in Play as 10-Year Treasury Yield Rebounds?
2021-06-15 04:00:00
2021-06-15 04:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: One of the Tightest Ranges on Record is Breaking
2021-06-15 12:35:00
2021-06-15 12:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist Ahead of UK CPI
2021-06-15 08:00:00
2021-06-15 08:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 109.52.
2021-06-15 00:23:00
2021-06-15 00:23:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Gold, Bitcoin & Oil
2021-06-14 15:30:00
2021-06-14 15:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: One of the Tightest Ranges on Record is Breaking

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: One of the Tightest Ranges on Record is Breaking

Paul Robinson, Strategist

GBP/USD Technical Outlook

  • One of the tightest ranges you will ever see
  • Range is breaking to downside, watch trend-line support
  • A break out of the range may not be clean, need to be nimble
GBP/USD Technical Outlook

The sideways chop in GBP/USD over the past month has created one of the tightest set of trading conditions, ever. Looking at the size of the range on a percentage basis over the last 21 day (1.28%), you have to go back to 1995 to find a range matching what we have just seen. In 2014, on two occasions there were ranges just slightly bigger than what we just saw.

This should lead to a tradeable move soon.

Today, we are seeing cable start to decline out of the range and could be the beginning of a bout of volatility. It may not be clean, however, as often times breakouts from ranges aren’t – especially in cable.

There is reason already to be cautious on this initial break as strong slope support from May 2020 is just below current levels. This is also in confluence with horizontal support around the 14000-line, a level that runs over from the beginning of March.

Support could quickly forge a low and have GBP/USD running higher back inside the range towards the top of the range and beyond. Fake out breakouts (in this case, down then up) are often times the better result anyways as the market is caught leaning the wrong way. In this scenario, we would be looking for price travel back through the range and above 14251 to the 2018 high at 14376.

In the event the break we are seeing leads lower below horizontal support and the trend-line, then a short bias should begin to gain traction. The first level on the downside that would come into focus is a minor swing level at 13800, followed then by 13668.

All-in-all, GBP/USD’s historically tight range is unsustainable and should soon lead to some movement. It may not be clean at first, but there are some clear levels to watch as a guide regardless of whether the eventual move is up or down.

GBP/USD Daily Chart (tight range about to break)

gbp/usd daily chart

GBPUSD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

