US Dollar Rip, Dip, Rip Around CPI: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-12 16:45:00
EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of February High Even as ECB Slows PEPP
2021-05-12 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at Risk if US PPI Data Echoes the Consumer Inflation Beat
2021-05-13 06:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Surges- Bulls Eye Major Breakout at May High
2021-05-12 15:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-05-13 04:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook Vulnerable After 2008 High US CPI
2021-05-13 01:00:00
Is Gold a Good Inflation Hedge? - XAU/USD Rejected at Key Trendline, Focus on US PPI
2021-05-13 08:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes US Retail Sales After CPI Boosts Fed Rate Bets
2021-05-13 02:00:00
Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Testing Support, Trend
2021-05-13 12:30:00
GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data
2021-05-12 06:13:00
US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
2021-05-12 13:15:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Broader Outlook Bearish, USD/JPY Eyes Key Trendline
2021-05-12 05:00:00
Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Testing Support, Trend

Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Testing Support, Trend

Paul Robinson, Strategist

GBP/USD Technical Outlook

  • Pullback has the 14000 level in focus as support
  • Support is important for short-term outlook
  • Longer-term there is a bigger line of support to watch
Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Testing Support, Trend

GBP/USD shot above the 14000 threshold to start the week, but now that old level of resistance is viewed as a potential form of support. But will such strong resistance hold as a new source of support? The short-term outlook looks to depend on it.

So far today we are seeing it hold, but in the absence of a surge in buying it hasn’t been fully proven. Ideally, we see a push lower into the 13900s followed by a forceful rejection to close on a daily basis beyond 14000.

But even if we don’t get the desired reaction here, will continue to respect it as support until broken. In the event support holds, then the next meaningful swing-high to watch is the February high at 14241. Crossing this threshold won’t quite yet get cable in the clear for a broader rally as the high from 2018 at 14376 needs to be overcome.

That would be a big level to cross given there is nothing to the left until the Brexit high at 15018, a level that at some point appears likely to be reached. However, that is a thought that has been on my mind for several years. The path has been anything but certain, taking some massive detours on the way.

Getting back to the short-term. In the event we don’t see the 14000 level hold, then look for a dip back to the one-year channel line just under 13900. This would be an important longer-term line to hold in order to keep GBP/USD moving in the ‘right’ direction. A break of that line seems likely to cause a bout of weakness back towards the 13500 level, if not worse.

For now, the big focus is on seeing if cable can hold important support and shaping the near-term trading outlook around it.

GBP/USD Weekly Chart (Big levels up and down)

gbp/usd weekly chart

GBP/USD Daily Chart (14000, lower channel line)

gbp/usd daily chart

GBPUSD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

