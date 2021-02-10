News & Analysis at your fingertips.

GBP/USD –Top of Channel in Play, BTD Approach Still Favored

Paul Robinson, Strategist

GBP/USD pushed to a new cycle high yesterday, bringing into play the upper parallel (~13900) of the channel it has been carving out since October. Resistance is in the direction of the trend, so it isn’t viewed as major but enough to induce a pullback. Given the way Cable has been trading, the best move may be for would-be longs to wait until a pullback develops; 13750-ish, around the Jan high may see buyers step back in. Generally speaking, staying bullish but the see-saw nature of the rally suggests buying dips over chasing momentum.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Chart (top of channel coming into play)

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

