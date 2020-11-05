GBP Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD Key Levels to Watch

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-11-04 22:00:00
USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD React to US Election Latest with All to Play For
2020-11-04 10:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 May Lead Nikkei 225 Higher as Biden Wins Key Swing States
2020-11-05 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Falling Stockpiles, OPEC+ May Rein Output
2020-11-04 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Election Rally Sends DJIA to Overbought Territory
2020-11-04 21:30:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-04 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-11-04 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: The Post-Election Battle for 1900– XAU/USD Levels
2020-11-04 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD Key Levels to Watch
2020-11-05 03:00:00
S&P 500 May Lead Nikkei 225 Higher as Biden Wins Key Swing States
2020-11-05 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Outlook – Inching Closer to Wedge Break on Election Volatility
2020-11-04 13:30:00
EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and AUDUSD Outlook: What's Ahead?
2020-11-04 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • MSCI Emerging Market Stock Index rises to highest level since June 2018 as odds of Biden presidency firm #USPresidentialElection2020
  • Heads Up:🇮🇩 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q3) due at 04:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -3% Previous: -5.32% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-05
  • Heads Up:🇮🇩 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q3) due at 04:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 5.34% Previous: -4.19% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-05
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.06% Gold: 0.29% Oil - US Crude: -1.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/uHRLBIAsf9
  • GBP Technical Analysis: $GBPUSD, $GBPJPY, $GBPNZD Key Levels to Watch - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2020/11/05/GBP-Technical-Analysis-GBPUSD-GBPJPY-GBPNZD-Key-Levels-to-Watch.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/XM9YmW4vuU
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/3i8SmaSlwI
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.23% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.06% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/MNQUJpvssv
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.84%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 68.62%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NIR6rqlSzc
  • The US #Dollar is on the defensive against the Singapore Dollar as of late, with the Indonesian #Rupiah gaining. $USDMYR is following a long-term falling trend line, with $USDPHP pressuring key support. Might we see a breakout ahead? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/11/05/US-Dollar-Pressuring-Support-at-Risk-USDSGD-USDIDR-USDMYR-USDPHP_Copy.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/anhOp9I4DJ
  • Global Covid-19 deaths increase by a daily record 9,763 - BBG via JHU Data
GBP Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD Key Levels to Watch

GBP Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD Key Levels to Watch

2020-11-05 03:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

British Pound Technical Analysis, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD – Talking Points:

  • GBP/USD rates eyeing a push towards 100-DMA support.
  • GBP/JPY carving out topping pattern just shy of key resistance.
  • GBP/NZD sellers pressuring key support level.
Advertisement

The British Pound could come under pressure in the coming days, as bearish technical setups begin to take place on multiple GBP crosses. Here are the key levels to watch for GBP/USD, GBP/JPY and GBP/NZD rates.

GBP/USD Daily Chart – Eyeing Support at 100-DMA

GBP Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD Key Levels to Watch

GBP/USD daily chart created using TradingView

The GBP/USD exchange rate’s rebound from the September low (1.2675) appears to be running out of steam, as price fails to hold above key confluent support at the 21-DMA (1.2976) and August low (1.2981).

Although price continues to track within the confines of an Ascending Channel, with the RSI and MACD beginning to push below their respective neutral midpoints, the path of least resistance seems skewed to the downside.

A break below the 100-day moving average (1.2888) would probably signal the resumption of the downtrend extending from the yearly high (1.3483) and precipitate a push to test key support at the 61.8% Fibonacci (1.2613).

Conversely, a rebound back towards the March high (1.3200) could be on the cards if psychological support at the 1.2900 mark holds firm.

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 21% -5% 7%
Weekly -6% -21% -14%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Daily Chart – Carving Out Head and Shoulders Top?

GBP Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD Key Levels to Watch

GBP/JPY daily chart created using TradingView

GBP/JPY rates could also be poised to extend recent losses, as price slips below all four moving averages and potentially carves out the right shoulder of a Head and Shoulders topping pattern.

The development of the RSI and MACD indicator are indicative of swelling bearish momentum, as both oscillators continue to track firmly below their respective neutral midpoints.

A breach of support at the 135.00 mark would probably ignite a more extended pullback towards the 78.6% Fibonacci (133.75), with a daily close below bringing the June low (131.76) into focus.

On the other hand, a rebound higher could be on the cards if support at the monthly low (134.87) holds firm, with a close above the sentiment-defining 200-DMA (136.64) needed to carve a path back towards the August low (137.75).

GBP/JPY BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 20% 0% 10%
Weekly -7% -22% -14%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/NZD Daily Chart – Pressuring Key Support Level

GBP Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD Key Levels to Watch

GBP/NZD daily chart created using TradingView

Finally, GBP/NZD is eyeing a push back towards the September low (1.9055) after reversing away from resistance at the trend-defining 50-DMA (1.9527) and slipping to fresh monthly lows.

With the RSI continuing to track lower and a bearish crossover taking place on the MACD indicator, the path of least resistance seems lower.

A break below the October low (1.9324) could generate a push towards psychological support at the 1.9300 mark, with a daily close below signalling a resumption of the primary uptrend and bringing the September low (1.9055) into play.

On the contrary, a reversal back towards the 50-DMA (1.9527) could eventuate if support at October low (1.9324) continues to stifle selling pressure.

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: The Post-Election Battle for 1900– XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: The Post-Election Battle for 1900– XAU/USD Levels
2020-11-04 18:00:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook – Inching Closer to Wedge Break on Election Volatility
USD/JPY Technical Outlook – Inching Closer to Wedge Break on Election Volatility
2020-11-04 13:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Spills into Support- Election Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Spills into Support- Election Levels
2020-11-03 18:13:00
AUD/USD Technical Outlook – Australian Dollar Set Up to Move Soon vs US Dollar
AUD/USD Technical Outlook – Australian Dollar Set Up to Move Soon vs US Dollar
2020-11-03 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
GBP/JPY
Bearish
GBP/NZD