EUR/USD
EUR/USD May Challenge 2-Year Resistance. Fiscal Talks Making Headway
2020-10-21 23:00:00
2020-10-21 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-20 18:48:00
2020-10-20 18:48:00
S&P 500 Futures Lower on Election Security Issues, APAC Stocks May Fall
2020-10-22 02:00:00
2020-10-22 02:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Stalls, GBP/CAD & NZD/CAD Soar
2020-10-21 20:00:00
2020-10-21 20:00:00
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Earnings and Stimulus to Dictate Direction
2020-10-21 19:00:00
2020-10-21 19:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Outlook: Retail Traders May Chase Declines
2020-10-21 04:00:00
2020-10-21 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bulls Tempt Breakout - but Can They Drive?
2020-10-21 16:34:00
2020-10-21 16:34:00
Gold Price Tracks Monthly Range as Fed Outlines Outcome Based Guidance
2020-10-21 05:00:00
2020-10-21 05:00:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Key Levels
2020-10-22 03:30:00
2020-10-22 03:30:00
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Extends Gains, Brexit Talks to Resume
2020-10-21 14:30:00
2020-10-21 14:30:00
USDJPY Price Hits a One-Month Low as the US Dollar Continues to Crumble
2020-10-21 09:30:00
2020-10-21 09:30:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Dollar-Yen Undermined by Stimulus Hopes
2020-10-20 20:35:00
2020-10-20 20:35:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Key Levels

2020-10-22 03:30:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

British Pound, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP – Talking Points:

  • GBP/USD poised to push higher after breaching key resistance.
  • GBP/JPY rebound struggling to break above the August low.
  • EUR/GBP coiling up above key support. Is a topside push in the offing?
The politically-sensitive British Pound may continue to push higher against the haven-associated US Dollar, after breaking above pivotal chart resistance. However, GBP is at risk of losing ground to the Japanese Yen and Euro in the short-term.

GBP/USD Daily Chart – Break of Resistance Hints at Further Upside

GBP/USD daily chart created using TradingView

GBP/USD rates appear to be gearing up for a push back above the March High (1.3200), after price surged 1.5% yesterday to slice easily through key resistance at the October 12 swing-high (1.3083).

The development of the RSI and MACD indicator hints at building buying pressure, as both oscillators strengthen into bullish territory.

With that in mind, a break above the March high (1.3200) looks likely in the coming days if price remains constructively perched above psychological support at the 1.3100 mark, with a daily close above the August 19 high (1.3267) needed to bring the yearly high (1.3483) into focus.

Conversely, a breach of support at the October 12 high (1.3083) would probably ignite a pullback to confluent support at the Ascending Channel uptrend and August low (1.2981), with a break below carving a path for price to test the June high (1.2813).

Retail trader data shows 29.86% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.35 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 24.98% lower than yesterday and 8.93% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 34.73% higher than yesterday and 17.92% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart – August Low Capping Gains

GBP/JPY daily chart created using TradingView

The GBP/JPY exchange rate could be at risk of reversing lower in the near-term, as price struggles to hurdle resistance at the August low (137.75).

In fact, GBP/JPY could be carving out a complex Head and Shoulders topping pattern, with price failing to break back above psychological resistance at the 138.00 mark probably resulting in the formation of the right shoulder.

Therefore, a sharp reversal lower could be in the offing if the 138.00 level holds firm, with a break back below the sentiment-defining 200-day moving average (136.70) needed to validate bearish potential and open the door for a retest of the monthly low (135.05).

On the other hand, a push to test the June 5 daily close (138.74) may eventuate if resistance at the August low (137.75) gives way, with a break and close above the June high (139.75) needed to invalidate the bearish reversal pattern.

Retail trader data shows 46.03% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.17 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.26% lower than yesterday and 9.43% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.08% lower than yesterday and 13.30% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/JPY price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart – Breaking Down or Coiling Up?

EUR/GBP daily chart created using TradingView

Finally, despite retreating over 3% from the September 11 high (0.9292), the EUR/GBP exchange rate’s outlook remains skewed to the topside as price holds above key support at the 100-DMA (0.9021) and monthly low (0.9007).

A daily close back above the 21-MA (0.9074) and 50-MA (0.9066) is needed to validate bullish potential and would potentially generate a push back towards the September high (0.9292), if buyers can overcome resistance at the June high (0.9176).

On the contrary, a break to fresh monthly lows would probably precipitate a more extensive pullback towards confluent support at the 78.6% Fibonacci (0.8957) and the uptrend extending from the March low (0.8594).

Retail trader data shows 54.91% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.22 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 21.76% higher than yesterday and 8.20% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 32.99% lower than yesterday and 1.78% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/GBP trading bias.

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

