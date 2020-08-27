Sterling Technical Outlook: Cable Crush After Key Resistance Test?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: August Low on Radar as RSI Tracks Downward Trend
2020-08-26 05:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold as Fed's Powell Speaks
2020-08-27 06:31:00
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Extend Rise on Hurricane Jitters
2020-08-26 06:34:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-26 14:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action: USD Bears Whiplashed by Dollar Reversal
2020-08-27 15:50:00
Gold & USD Whipsaw as Fed Announces Average Inflation Targeting
2020-08-27 14:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Technical Outlook: Cable Crush After Key Resistance Test?
2020-08-27 17:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Eyes Fed Powell, EUR/GBP Upside Risks
2020-08-27 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold & USD Whipsaw as Fed Announces Average Inflation Targeting
2020-08-27 14:15:00
USD/JPY Recovery at Risk as Jackson Hole Symposium Takes Centre Stage
2020-08-27 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.03% Gold: -1.20% Silver: -1.72% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/yJUI6VoUkv
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.46%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.66%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rQP81WPWdL
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.76% US 500: 0.32% FTSE 100: -0.13% France 40: -0.19% Germany 30: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/gCCElydR4S
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -2.28% #BITCOINCASH -5.17% #ETHEREUM -3.23% #RIPPLE -6.88% #LITECOIN -5.88%
  • US Dollar bears were soundly crushed this morning when an initial breakdown was aggressively snapped back. Get your $USD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/dQ7hxoyCJF https://t.co/d2piTlbBlw
  • Fed's Bullard says new strategy should lift inflation expectations - BBG
  • White House Economic Advisor Kudlow says he expects a solid 3rd quarter $DXY $SPX
  • #Sterling Technical Outlook: #Cable Crush After Key Resistance Test? #GBPUSD Levels - https://t.co/DnLmkkqv0k https://t.co/HUEbs2oVHP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.64%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.15%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/kPdqIxKMAg
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.80% Gold: -1.57% Silver: -2.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Zdh2nnCVz0
Sterling Technical Outlook: Cable Crush After Key Resistance Test?

Sterling Technical Outlook: Cable Crush After Key Resistance Test?

2020-08-27 17:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Sterling Technical Price Outlook: GBP/USD Trade Levels

  • Sterling technical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • GBP/USD testing major technical resistance – rally vulnerable near-term sub-1.3311
  • Monthly open support 1.3080 – weakness beyond would risk larger correction in British Pound

The British Pound rallied nearly 0.9% against the US Dollar this week with GBP/USD once again testing a critical resistance barrier. While the broader outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance remains vulnerable while below this key threshold and we’re looking for a reaction. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Cable trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Aug 31
( 12:08 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Sterling Price Chart – GBP/USD Daily

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Daily - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Cable Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: Sterling is trading into a critical resistance zone we’ve been tracking for months now at 1.3245-1.3311- a region defined by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2018 decline, the objective 2020 yearly open and the 100% extension of the March advance. The rally remains vulnerable while below this threshold with daily RSI highlighting ongoing bearish divergence into these highs. Pitchfork support converges on the monthly open at 1.3080 with a break / close below the August opening-range lows at 1.2980 needed to suggest a larger correction is underway.

Sterling Price Chart – GBP/USD 120min

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD 120min - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Cable Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Sterling price action shows GBP/USD ranging just below this key resistance zone with another attempt failing today in New York. A topside breach from here exposes the July 2018 swing high at 1.3363 backed by critical resistance at the 2017 high-day close / 2018 open at the 1.35-handle – look for a larger reaction there IF reached. A break below the monthly range lows would shift the focus back towards the 23.6% retracement of the March rally at 1.2842 backed by the 61.8% retracement / 2019 yearly open at 1.2711/53- area of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly GBP/USD Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: A multi-month rally in the British Pound takes Sterling into a key technical resistance zone. From a trading standpoint, a good region to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion while below this zone with a break below the monthly open / trendline support risking a larger Dollar recovery. Ultimately a larger correction may offer more favorable entries with a breach / close above 1.3311 needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend. Review my latest British Pound Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Sterling Trader Sentiment – GBP/USD Price Chart

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart - British Pound vs US Dollar Outlook - Cable Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short GBP/USD - the ratio stands at -1.97 (33.63% of traders are long) – bullish reading
  • Long positions are10.26% lower than yesterday and 4.08% lower from last week
  • Short positions are7.44% higher than yesterday and 15.73% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -16% -6% -10%
Weekly -16% -3% -8%
Learn how shifts in GBP/USD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key UK / US Data Releases

Key UK / US Data Releases - Sterling Event Risk - GBP/USD Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Once More, into the Jackson Hole Abyss - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Once More, into the Jackson Hole Abyss - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-08-26 16:30:00
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook: Heavy, Unable to Get into Gear
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook: Heavy, Unable to Get into Gear
2020-08-26 12:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Intersection of Support & Resistance of Varying Durations
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Intersection of Support & Resistance of Varying Durations
2020-08-26 12:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Coils– Loonie Breakout Imminent
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Coils– Loonie Breakout Imminent
2020-08-25 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish