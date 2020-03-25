We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD May Retreat on German IFO, US Durable Goods Orders Data
2020-03-25 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rebound May Soon Fizzle
2020-03-25 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Slips As Markets Hope US Coronavirus Stimulus Deal Will Pass
2020-03-25 07:00:00
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Stimulus Curbs Cash-Out Impulse
2020-03-24 07:10:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow's Best Rally in 90 Years Marred by Extreme Volatility, Stimulus Dependency
2020-03-25 02:45:00
USD/JPY Targets February High Alongside Staggering Dow Jones Rally
2020-03-24 22:35:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Slips As Markets Hope US Coronavirus Stimulus Deal Will Pass
2020-03-25 07:00:00
Gold Price Eyes 2020 High Following Reaction to Former Resistance Zone
2020-03-25 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Reversal Signals on GBP vs USD Chart
2020-03-25 10:27:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Modest Trend Higher in GBP/USD to Continue
2020-03-25 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Targets February High Alongside Staggering Dow Jones Rally
2020-03-24 22:35:00
US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-24 11:59:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • GBP/USD Price Forecast: Reversal Signals on GBP vs USD Chart More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2020/03/25/GBPUSD-Price-Forecast-Reversal-Signals-on-GBP-vs-USD-Chart-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/dw4q9K95Ck
  • German Health Ministry Spokesman says we are at the beginning of the epidemic
  • 🇺🇸 USD MBA Mortgage Applications (MAR 20), Actual: -29.4 Expected: N/A Previous: -8.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-25
  • Currency Strategist,@PaulRobinsonFX is a Swing trader. What is your #tradingstyle? Take the quiz and let us know: https://t.co/LPBOcS0Vtd https://t.co/T7vg15ABqz
  • Prince Charles has been confirmed with coronavirus
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.83%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 79.14%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0iRjrqr0BG
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD MBA Mortgage Applications (MAR 20) due at 11:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: -8.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-25
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.55% Oil - US Crude: 0.16% Gold: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/8UHJIgBwUK
  • EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 18, 2020 01:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 118.58. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bvlRrOY2TL
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 1.58% 🇦🇺AUD: 1.43% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.79% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.45% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.28% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/762nLyTNQu
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Reversal Signals on GBP vs USD Chart

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Reversal Signals on GBP vs USD Chart

2020-03-25 10:27:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD Price Technical Outlook

  • Bears Show More Sway
  • Key Levels and threshold to consider

Hesitant Bears

On Thursday, British Pound fell to its lowest level in thirty-five years at 1.1411. The price rallied as bears seemed to cover. In the following day, the market closed the weekly candlestick in the red with nearly 5.1% loss. This week, bears eased up more allowing GBP/USD to rally further.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) abandoned the oversold territory, highlighting a weaker downtrend momentum.

GBP/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (Nov 14, 2018 – MaR 25, 2020) Zoomed out

GBPUSD daily price chart 25-03-20 Zoomed out
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

GBP/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (JAN 30– Mar 25, 2020) Zoomed IN

GBPUSD daily price chart 25-03-20 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we noticed that on Friday GBP/USD rallied to current trading zones 1.1550 – 1.1958. On Monday, the market failed to close below the low end of the zone reflecting further hesitation from bears. This led the price to really eyeing a test of the high end of it.

A close above the high end of the zone may lead GBPUSD to raise towards 1.2195. Further close above that level could extend the rally towards 1.2364. That said, the daily and weekly resistance levels marked on the chart (zoomed in) should be watched along the way.

In turn, any failure in closing above the high end of the zone could mean more of the same i.e. the price could point lower towards the low end of the zone. Further close below that level could send GBPUSD towards 1.1250. Nevertheless, the daily support level underscored on the chart should kept in focus.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Four Hour PRICE CHART (Mar 7 – Mar 25, 2020)

GBPUSD four hour price chart 25-03-20

Looking at the four-hour chart, we noticed that yesterday GBP/USD rallied above the downtrend line originated from the March 13 high generating a bullish signal. Today, the market has violated the neckline of double bottom pattern (reversal formation) located at 1.1935 eyeing a test of 1.2360.

Thus, a break above 1.1986 could provide another bullish signal. This could cause a rally towards 1.2108. Although, the daily resistance level underlined on the chart should be considered. On the other hand, a break below 1.1714 might send GBPUSD towards 1.1580. Yet, the daily support level printed on the chart should be monitored.

See the chart to find out more about key levels Cable would encounter in a further bearish /bullish scenario.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q1 British Pound Forecast
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rebound May Soon Fizzle
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rebound May Soon Fizzle
2020-03-25 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Surges 11% as Virus Recession Fears Grow
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Surges 11% as Virus Recession Fears Grow
2020-03-24 16:30:00
GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY May Rally Further as Support Holds - JPY Price Outlook
GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY May Rally Further as Support Holds - JPY Price Outlook
2020-03-24 15:21:00
USD/CAD Eyes Testing Reversal Levels, USD vs Canadian Dollar Price Outlook
USD/CAD Eyes Testing Reversal Levels, USD vs Canadian Dollar Price Outlook
2020-03-24 10:39:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.