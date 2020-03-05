We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD to Face Larger Pullback as RSI Falls Back from Overbought Zone
2020-03-05 06:00:00
S&P 500 Rebounds, EURUSD Rally Stalls, Canadian and Australian Dollars Surprise
2020-03-05 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Faces Key Resistance, Bears at Risk -British Pound vs USD Price Forecast
2020-03-05 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook Brightens As UK Budget Nears
2020-03-05 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Bull Run Halts at Key USD/JPY Chart Level
2020-03-05 03:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Outlook: US Dollar Trader Positioning
2020-03-04 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Gain on Coronavirus Fears Even as Riskier Assets Rise
2020-03-05 07:11:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Fed Rate-Cut Rally at Risk- GLD Levels
2020-03-04 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Price Looks to OPEC Meeting, Supply Cuts
2020-03-04 20:59:00
Crude Oil Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends
2020-03-04 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Dec 18 when Bitcoin traded near 7,269.23.
2020-03-05 10:23:00
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The UK Budget is due next Wednesday and will likely help both $GBPUSD and the #FTSE 100 index of leading London stocks. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/YOqjYKDe8o https://t.co/eOv2GCRXoq
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.66% Oil - US Crude: 0.40% Silver: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/pSZ531CHfd
  • Russia is reportedly okay with 1mbpd cut in oil production - sources (energy intel) #OOTT
  • Conditional on Russian support https://t.co/Pxt7vRFBvW
  • GBP/USD Faces Key Resistance, Bears at Risk -British Pound vs USD Price Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2020/03/05/GBPUSD-Faces-Key-Resistance-Bears-at-Risk-British-Pound-vs-USD-Price-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/WBhcde5t5A
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.50% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.39% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.36% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.23% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ZBnGRh2P64
  • OPEC ministers have agreed to reduce oil production by 1.5mbpd - Sources
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -1.06% France 40: -1.54% Wall Street: -2.16% US 500: -2.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ZgRgoeJSY3
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • What started off as a short squeeze has likely brought some bulls into the mix as USD has deteriorated; and $EURUSD has shot-higher in response. Get your EUR/USD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/SmJnb5Y1x3 https://t.co/T5nkOd5QAq
GBP/USD Faces Key Resistance, Bears at Risk -British Pound vs USD Price Forecast

GBP/USD Faces Key Resistance, Bears at Risk -British Pound vs USD Price Forecast

2020-03-05 10:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD Price Technical Outlook

  • GBP/USD slower downtrend momentum
  • Will bulls control the price action? Watch the levels

GBP/USD Price – Bears Pullback

On Friday, British Pound declined against US Dollar to 1.2726 -its lowest level in nearly four and half months. The market rallied after, as some bears seemed to cover. Yet, the weekly candlestick closed in the red with 1.1% loss. This week, more bears have eased up allowing Cable to rally further.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose from 35 to 49 pointing out weaker downtrend momentum.

GBP/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (April 1, 2018 – MaR 5, 2020) Zoomed out

GBPUSD daily price chart 05-03-20 Zoomed out
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

GBP/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (SEP 16– Mar 5, 2020) Zoomed IN

GBPUSD daily price chart 05-03-20 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we noticed that on Feb 13 GBP/USD could not overtake the uptrend line originated from the Nov 7 low at 1.2768. In the following days, the pair failed to close above 1.3048 highlighting bull’s weakness at that stage. This encouraged bears to take the initiative and control the price action.

On Tuesday, the market rallied to a higher trading zone 1.2774- 1.2965 as bears showed more sway. Currently, the pair eyes a test of the high end of the zone.

A close above the high end of the zone may lead GBPUSD to where its failed last month i.e. 1.3048. Further close above this price opens the door for bulls to push towards 1.3300. In that scenario, the weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be kept in focus as some traders may exit/join the market around these points.

On the other hand, any failure in closing above the high end of the zone keeps bears in control. This may embolden them to press again towards the low end of the zone. Further close below that level could mean more bearishness towards 1.2548. That said, the weekly support levels marked on the chart should be watched closely.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Four Hour PRICE CHART (FEB 7 – Mar 5, 2020)

GBP/USD Faces Key Resistance, Bears at Risk -British Pound vs USD Price Forecast

Looking at the four-hour chart, we noticed that on Feb 26 GBP/USD broke below the uptrend line originated from the Feb 20 low at 1.2848. In the following day, the price failed to overtake the uptrend line, reflecting the bearish outlook of the market. Currently, the market trades above the uptrend line originated from the Feb 28 low at 1.2726.

Thus, a break below 1.2754 could send GBPUSD towards 1.2706. Although, the daily support level underscored on the chart should be considered. On the flip side, any break above 1.2988 might cause Cable to rally towards 1.3048. Nevertheless, the weekly resistance level printed on the chart should be monitored.

See the chart to find out more about key levels Cable would encounter in a further bearish /bullish scenario.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q1 British Pound Forecast
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook – USD/CAD Looking to Extend Rally
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook – USD/CAD Looking to Extend Rally
2020-03-05 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Bull Run Halts at Key USD/JPY Chart Level
Japanese Yen Bull Run Halts at Key USD/JPY Chart Level
2020-03-05 03:00:00
USD/CAD Price Analysis: Fed & BOC Cut Rates by 0.5%, Now What?
USD/CAD Price Analysis: Fed & BOC Cut Rates by 0.5%, Now What?
2020-03-04 23:50:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Bounce May be on Borrowed Time
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Bounce May be on Borrowed Time
2020-03-04 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.