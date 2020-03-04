We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Analysis: EUR/USD Rip Runs into Key Fibonacci Resistance
2020-03-04 13:34:00
Euro May Retrace Gains on Eurozone PMI, EU-US Trade Tensions
2020-03-04 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Bounce May be on Borrowed Time
2020-03-04 19:30:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: London Stocks Higher but Sterling Flat
2020-03-04 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Outlook: US Dollar Trader Positioning
2020-03-04 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Fall Despite Fed Emergency Cut
2020-03-04 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Fed Rate-Cut Rally at Risk- GLD Levels
2020-03-04 16:30:00
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 Outlook: Impact of Emergency Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-04 10:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends
2020-03-04 12:00:00
Gold Prices Eye BOC After Fed Rate Cut Amid Coronavirus Fears
2020-03-04 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/GJS99kMOIv
  • Ireland reports 4 new virus cases, infected total up to 6 $EUR
  • CDC's Redd says fatality rate of coronavirus is 0.5 to 1.0 percent according to CDC estimates - BBG
  • That is going to make for some weird games for soccer teams https://t.co/CRR2IeJlGt
  • Airbus is considering an output cut for the A330 aircraft in response to virus impact - BBG
  • United Airlines is reducing its flight schedule and putting a freeze on hiring in response to virus $SPX
  • Italy mandates sporting events to not allow any fans to attend until April 3rd - AP
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.21% Silver: 0.06% Gold: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/O51z0WED0f
  • #Sterling Price Outlook: British #Pound Bounce May be on Borrowed Time - $GBPUSD Levels - https://t.co/VYSLZnX2zY https://t.co/ZZLfWfvD16
  • RT @jeannasmialek: Coronavirus references in the Fed Beige Book: 48. In the New York district: "Tourism activity was mixed. A few contacts…
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Bounce May be on Borrowed Time

Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Bounce May be on Borrowed Time

2020-03-04 19:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Sterling Technical Price Outlook: GBP/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Sterling technical trade level update – Weekly Chart
  • GBP/USD rebounds off 2019 yearly open support
  • British Pound broader risk remains lower sub- 1.3078 – Key support 1.2553/82

The British Pound is trading higher against the US Dollar this week with Sterling up 0.25% into the close of London trade on Tuesday. The move comes on the back of a rebound off technical support and while the recovery may have more upside, the broader risk remains for a deeper correction before resumption of the late-2019 advance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Cable trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 09
( 13:03 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Weekly

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Weekly

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In our last Sterling Weekly Price Outlook we noted that the GBP/USD was , “trading within a contractionary range just above confluence uptrend support at the 1.29-handle..” A weekly close below 1.29 into the open of February trade has seen Cable continue to slide with the decline testing 2019 yearly open support at 1.2754 into the close of February trade- looking for a pivot here.

A break lower exposes subsequent support objectives at the 100% extension at 1.2674 and the 61.8% retracement / 2018 low-week close at 1.2553/82- both regions of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. Initial weekly resistance stands with the median-line (currently ~1.2990s) with bearish invalidation set to the 2020 high-week close at 1.3078 – a breach / close above this threshold would be needed to mark resumption with such a scenario eying the objective yearly open at 1.3250.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom Line: Sterling is rebounding off lateral support and IF price is indeed heading lower, near-term advances should be capped by the median line. From a trading standpoint, looking for downside exhaustion / possible entry on a break lower towards uptrend support. Ultimately, we’re looking for evidence of a near-term low to fade for a larger recovery. Review my latest Sterling Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly GBP/USD Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart - British Pound vs US Dollar Outook- Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long GBP/USD - the ratio stands at +2.22 (68.99% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are4.53% lower than yesterday and 6.03% lower from last week
  • Short positions are3.31% higher than yesterday and 13.41% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% 18% 2%
Weekly -9% -11% -10%
Learn how shifts in GBP/USD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Fed Rate-Cut Rally at Risk- GLD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Fed Rate-Cut Rally at Risk- GLD Levels
2020-03-04 16:30:00
Crude Oil Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends
Crude Oil Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends
2020-03-04 12:00:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Upswing Fizzling?
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Upswing Fizzling?
2020-03-04 03:00:00
GBP/JPY & EUR/JPY Bears Face Key Support Levels - JPY Price Outlook
GBP/JPY & EUR/JPY Bears Face Key Support Levels - JPY Price Outlook
2020-03-03 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.