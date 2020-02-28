We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Eyes Break of 2020 Downtrend
2020-02-28 06:15:00
EURUSD Posts Biggest Rally in Two Years as S&P 500, Dow and Risk Plunge
2020-02-28 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD: May Trade Even Lower Below This Price, British Pound vs USD Outlook
2020-02-28 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: Outlook Bleak For Sterling and Stocks
2020-02-28 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise if COVID-19 Triggers a Credit Crisis
2020-02-28 04:00:00
Asian Stock Prices Wilt Again As Coronavirus Routs Wall St.
2020-02-28 03:03:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Down as Coronavirus Spread Bites Growth Prospects
2020-02-28 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion May Require Consolidation Before Further Gains
2020-02-27 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Down as Coronavirus Spread Bites Growth Prospects
2020-02-28 07:00:00
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
2020-02-27 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.87% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.36% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.27% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.40% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.87% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/BBfTGb1sJE
  • OPEC and allies are now discussing additional output reduction of up to 1mlnbpd from previous ideas of 600kbpd, according to sources
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -1.39% Wall Street: -1.62% France 40: -3.06% Germany 30: -3.96% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/dkCiI5KB0e
  • ECB's Weidmann says there is no need for immediate monetary policy action due to coronavirus
  • GBP/USD: May Trade Even Lower Below This Price, British Pound vs USD Outlook More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2020/02/28/GBPUSD-May-Trade-Even-Lower-Below-This-Price-British-Pound-vs-USD-Outlook-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/eRgH6h7f8d
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX runs through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/DMsfBoBHff
  • EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Eyes Break of 2020 Downtrend - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2020/02/28/EURUSD-Technical-Analysis-Euro-Eyes-Break-of-2020-Downtrend.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #EURUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/AHwy1rIwZN
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX runs through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • $EURMXN goes parabolic as global equity selling persists https://t.co/DTYPcp5Gwb
GBP/USD: May Trade Even Lower Below This Price, British Pound vs USD Outlook

GBP/USD: May Trade Even Lower Below This Price, British Pound vs USD Outlook

2020-02-28 10:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD Price Technical Forecast

  • GBP/USD bears ease up, yet stay in charge
  • GBP vs USD chart points out a slow downtrend move

GBP/USD Price – Bears Ease Up

On Feb 20, British Pound declined against US Dollar and printed 1.2848- its lowest level in nearly three months. The market rallied after, as some bears seemed to show more sway. Yet, the weekly candlestick closed in the red with 0.6% loss.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) failed to cross above 50 indicating that downtrend move was still intact.

GBP/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (April 1, 2018 – FEB 20, 2020) Zoomed out

GBPUSD daily price chart 28-02-20 Zoomed out
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

GBP/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (SEP 16– FEb 20, 2020) Zoomed IN

GBPUSD daily price chart 28-02-20 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we noticed that on Feb 13 GBP/USD failed to rally above 1.3048 then started a downtrend move creating lower highs with lower lows. On Wednesday, the price moved to a lower trading zone 1.2774- 1.2965 eyeing a test of the low end of it.

Thus, a close below the low end of the zone may send GBPUSD even lower towards 1.2548. Nevertheless, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be kept in focus.

On the flip -side, any failure in closing below the low end of the zone highlights GBPUSD bear’s hesitation. This could lead some of them to pull out of the market and reverse the pair’s direction towards the high end of the zone. Further close above that level, could cause a rally towards 1.3048. Needless to say, that bulls should clear this level first before take charge.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q1 British Pound Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Four Hour PRICE CHART (FEB 7 – FEB 20, 2020)

GBPUSD four hour price chart 28-02-20

Looking at the four-hour chart, we notice that on Feb 19 GBP/USD broke below the uptrend move originated from the Feb 10 low at 1.2872 then dropped below 1.2850. On Wednesday, the pair repeated similar scenario, as broke below the uptrend line originated from the Feb 20 low at 1.2848 eyeing a test of 1.2828.

A break below 1.2754 could send GBPUSD towards 1.2674. Although, the weekly support level marked on the chart should be considered. On the other hand, a break above 1.2988 may cause a rally towards 1.3048. That said, the weekly resistance level underscored on the chart would be worth monitoring.

See the chart to find out more about key levels Cable would encounter in a further bearish /bullish scenario.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Eyes Break of 2020 Downtrend
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Eyes Break of 2020 Downtrend
2020-02-28 06:15:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Takes Aim Below 0.65
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Takes Aim Below 0.65
2020-02-28 06:00:00
AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Bounce at Risk; China PMI Looms
AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Bounce at Risk; China PMI Looms
2020-02-27 22:36:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Stocks Test Support on Coronavirus- Oversold?
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Stocks Test Support on Coronavirus- Oversold?
2020-02-27 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.