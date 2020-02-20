We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels Ahead of ECB Minutes
2020-02-20 08:00:00
Nasdaq Leads the Uneven Risk Advance, USDJPY Tears Attention from EURUSD
2020-02-20 05:00:00
GBP/USD
News
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: British Pound Trend Reversal in Play
2020-02-20 06:00:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Latest: Optimism Returns to London Stocks
2020-02-19 09:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Nasdaq Leads the Uneven Risk Advance, USDJPY Tears Attention from EURUSD
2020-02-20 05:00:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as China Rate Cuts Fail to Impress
2020-02-20 03:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Stays Close to 7-Year Highs As China Cuts Lending Rates
2020-02-20 07:07:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as China Rate Cuts Fail to Impress
2020-02-20 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Manic Macro: USD/JPY Breaks Out, Gold Toes the Line, Oil Bulls Return
2020-02-19 13:33:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Silver Price Outlook & More
2020-02-19 13:00:00
Bitcoin
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: British Pound Trend Reversal in Play

2020-02-20 06:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – TALKING POINTS:

  • British Pound rejected downward after retesting former support level
  • Chart setup hints long-term decline resuming after 4-month recovery
  • Retail trader sentiment studies bolster the case for a bearish scenario

The British Pound recoiled from support-turned-resistance set from early November, dropping back toward its monthly low against the US Dollarat 1.2872. A break below that confirmed on a daily closing basis opens the door for a test of the 1.2763-84 inflection area.

The decline keeps alive the downtrend in play since mid-December 2019 and sustains the bearish implications of a mid-January break through four-month rising trend support. That breach suggested that a corrective recovery had run its course, setting the stage for resumption of the long-term decline from 2007 peaks.

British Pound vs US Dollar price chart - daily

GBP/USD daily chart created with TradingView

A daily close above falling trend resistance from December’s spike high – now squarely at the 1.31 figure – is probably a prerequisite for neutralizing near-term selling pressure. That would probably clear the way for another challenge of multi-year resistance. Its outer layer is now at 1.3555.

Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

GBP/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Chart of British Pound vs US Dollar exchange rate, retail trader sentiment

Retail trader data shows 69.04% of traders are net-long, with the long-to-short ratio at 2.23 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 7.63% higher than yesterday and 4.26% lower compared with last week.The number of traders net-short is 20.11% lower than yesterday and 15.54% lower from one week prior.

IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, traders being net-long suggests GBP/USD may continue to fall.Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, which implies a stronger GBP/USD-bearish sentiment trading bias.

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

GBP/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

