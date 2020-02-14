We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Pound Up But Trend Bias Bearish

2020-02-14 05:55:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – TALKING POINTS:

  • British Pound upswing puts support-turned-resistance under fire
  • Overall chart positioning continues to favor a bearish trend bias
  • Retail client sentiment studies warn GBP might extend recovery

The British Pound has retraced some of its recent losses against the US Dollar, moving to re-test support-turned-resistance set from early November that was overcome last week. This barrier is reinforced by a downward-sloping trend line capping forays to the upside since the start of the year.

A daily close above the latter barrier would neutralize near-term selling pressure, setting the stage for another challenge of structural resistance guiding GBP/USD lower for over 12 years. Alternatively, turning back below the February 10 low at 1.2872 exposes the 1.2763-84 inflection area.

British Pound vs US Dollar price chart - daily

GBP/USD daily chart created with TradingView

On balance, the upswing as it presents itself thus far appears to be corrective in the context of a longer-term decline. The year opened with a break of 3-month support in the wake of rejection at structural resistance. That may well be setting the stage for lasting bearish follow-through.

{{GUIDE| BUILDING_CONFIDENCE_IN_TRADING}}

GBP/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Chart of British Pound vs US Dollar exchange rate, retail client sentiment

Retail trader data shows 58.21% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.39 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 19.23% lower than yesterday and 25.15% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.11% higher than yesterday and 36.33% higher from last week.

IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, traders being net-long suggests GBP/USD may continue to fall.Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. This warns that prices may reverse higher.

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

GBP/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

