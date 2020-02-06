We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Treading on Thin Ice After Dismal German Data
2020-02-06 10:30:00
Euro Slide vs USD May Continue Ahead of German Factory Orders
2020-02-06 08:00:00
GBP/USD Signals to End Consolidation, British Pound vs USD Price Outlook
2020-02-06 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Watch Out For The Valentine's Day Massacre
2020-02-06 09:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 27, 2020 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.93.
2020-02-06 11:23:00
Japanese Yen Struggles But USD/JPY Now Faces Danger Zone
2020-02-06 04:08:00
Crude Oil Prices Up as China Pledges to Lift Some US Import Tariffs
2020-02-06 06:46:00
Gold Prices, S&P 500, DAX Index at Critical Turning Points
2020-02-06 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Up as China Pledges to Lift Some US Import Tariffs
2020-02-06 06:46:00
Crude Oil Price Decline Stalls at Support as OPEC Discusses Production Cuts
2020-02-05 20:55:00
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
GBP/USD Signals to End Consolidation, British Pound vs USD Price Outlook

2020-02-06 10:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
GBP/USD Price Technical Analysis

GBP/USD Price – Bulls Pullback

Last week, Cable rallied to its highest level in over three weeks at 1.3209 then closed the weekly candlestick with 1.0% gain. However, this week the market has retreated from this level after some longs seemed to cut back.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dipped below 50 signaling a possible start of downtrend move.

GBP/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (April 25, 2018 – FEB 6, 2020) Zoomed out

GBPUSD daily price chart 06-02-20 Zoomed out
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

GBP/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (SEP 20 – FEb 6, 2020) Zoomed IN

GBPUSD daily price chart 06-02-20 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we noticed that on Dec 23 GBP/USD corrected its uptrend move and created a lower low at 1.2904. Since then the price stuck in a sideways move, creating lower highs with higher lows.

On Monday, GBPUSD tumbled to a lower trading zone 1.2965 – 1.3048 then closed below the 50-day average generating two bearish signals. Yet the price failed again at clearing the stubborn support level marked on the chart, reflecting that bulls were not done yet.

A close above the high end of the zone may encourage bulls to push towards 1.3300 handle. Further close above this level could end current sideways move causing a rally towards 1.3515. In that scenario, the daily and weekly resistance area and levels marked on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the flip side, a close below the low end of the zone may lead some bulls to exit the market. This could lead GBPUSD towards 1.2774. Further close below this level opens the door for bears to press towards 1.2548. That said, the weekly support area and levels printed on the chart should be monitored.

Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q1 British Pound Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Four Hour PRICE CHART (DEC 23 – FEB 6, 2020)

GBPUSD four hour price chart 06-02-20

Looking at the four-hour chart, we notice on Tuesday Cable declined and printed 1.2941-its lowest level in six weeks. The market rallied after and continued its sideways move. Today, the price eyes a test of the downtrend line originated from the Jan 31 high at 1.3209.

A break above 1.3121 may cause a rally towards 1.3175. Although, the daily resistance underlined on the chart would be worth monitoring. In turn, any break below 1.2904 could send GBP/USD towards 1.2828. Nonetheless, the weekly support level underlined on the chart should be kept in focus.

See the chart to find out more about key levels Cable would encounter in a further bearish /bullish scenario.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

