EUR/USD
EURUSD Faces Its Own Trade War, Mind Your Brexit Risk and China 3Q GDP
2019-10-18 03:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Soars Through Resistance- Breakout Targets
2019-10-17 20:30:00
GBP/USD
GBP/USD Testing Five-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?
2019-10-18 03:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2019-10-17 19:00:00
USD/JPY
USD/JPY Rate Faces Bearish Reversal Pattern Amid Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-17 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2019-10-17 19:00:00
Gold
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-17 14:00:00
Gold Prices Remain Subdued in Bull Flag as USD Drops Through Support
2019-10-17 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Oil Price Set For Breakout After US Inventories Data
2019-10-17 10:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bear Flag Builds, Can Sellers Push Through?
2019-10-16 18:00:00
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTCUSD Lacks Momentum Despite Key Tailwind
2019-10-17 21:46:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
GBP/USD Testing Five-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?

2019-10-18 03:30:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
GBP/USD Price Chart, British Pound Forecast –TALKING POINTS

  • GBP/USD is on the edge of breaking five-year resistance
  • Break above with follow-through would mark tectonic shift
  • Does the multi-month perspective support upside potential?

Learn how to use political-risk analysis in your trading strategy!

GBP/USD is on the cusp of breaking above descending five-year resistance as the British Pound soars almost six percent against the US Dollar in less than a week. The pair just recently broke through several upside barriers, rising to the highest level since early May as the EU and UK agreed on a Brexit deal.

GBP/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing GBP/USD

GBP/USD chart created using TradingView

Buyers now face minor inflection point barriers at 1.2866 and 1.3015, but the next significant hurdle for upward GBP/USD progress looks to be at 1.3177. Reversing back below the 1.2751-84 congestion area is probably a bare-minimum prerequisite to neutralizing immediate upward pressure.

Looking at a weekly chart contextualizes the significance behind GBP/USD’s current positioning. If upside momentum remains strong and the pair breaks above descending resistance (red channel) with follow-through, it may mark a tectonic shift in the overall price trajectory. A breach could expose the pair to rise over nine percent until it hits the next layer of significant resistance at 1.4377.

GBP/USD – Weekly Chart

Chart showing GBP/USD

GBP/USD chart created using TradingView

Nevertheless, the way toward structural reversal is a long and difficult one. A dense block of back-to-back resistance levels will face prices soon after any upside break, warning that scope for long-term progress may be limited. All the same, GBP/USD may be establishing a base from which to reverse some of its losses over the past half-decade.

GBP/USD – Monthly Chart

Chart showing GBP/USD

GBP/USD chart created using TradingView

BRITISH POUND TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

