EUR/USD
News
S&P 500 Threatens Broader Risk Aversion...Before Trade Wars Spread to US-EU
2019-10-03 01:41:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EU Tariffs & ISM Services
2019-10-02 21:30:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound Price: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at a Crossroads After Brexit Proposal
2019-10-03 09:44:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Unfazed by PMI Warning Signal
2019-10-03 09:32:00
USD/JPY
News
Asia Stocks Hit As US-Europe Trade Tensions Add to Investor Woes
2019-10-03 04:59:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EU Tariffs & ISM Services
2019-10-02 21:30:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Outlook: Boosted by Risk Sentiment, Eyes US NFP Report
2019-10-03 08:02:00
Gold Spiked on Easing Bets, Crude Oil Prices Fell on Growth Risks
2019-10-03 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Gold Spiked on Easing Bets, Crude Oil Prices Fell on Growth Risks
2019-10-03 03:30:00
Canadian Dollar Tumbles With Crude Oil, USD/CAD Clears Resistance
2019-10-02 23:00:00
Bitcoin
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
Real Time News
  • Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT as he discusses the most relevant information from the world's most influential central banks. Register here: https://t.co/HyPgSrhjor https://t.co/u7v74O8sEB
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.14% Silver: 0.12% Oil - US Crude: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/UyoBBH9bdw
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.24% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/BpBmSCsMPN
  • British Pound Price: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at a Crossroads After Brexit Proposal More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2019/10/03/British-Pound-Price-GBPUSD-GBPJPY-at-a-Crossroads-After-Brexit-Proposal-MK.html https://t.co/3XeuNyv7kI
  • #DidYouKnow traders generally prefer using candlestick charts for day-trading because they offer an enjoyable visual perception of price. Find out how you can utilize it in your trading strategy here: https://t.co/yFn12QgmxO https://t.co/UzD9hE5b90
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.50% US 500: 0.13% Wall Street: 0.11% Germany 30: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/uIQIo5Hozw
  • Follow @DailyFXedu for your regular #webinar updates with @DailyFX analysts and catch up on the webinars you missed. https://t.co/qvpX9a2cQ9
  • LIVE NOW: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX Robinson as he discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Might be worth reading this article again...@DailyFX @DailyFXedu 🧐🤔 A Guide to Safe-Haven Currencies and How to Trade Them https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/education/trading_tips/daily_trading_lesson/2018/12/13/safe-haven-currencies.html?ref-author=Cawley
British Pound Price: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at a Crossroads After Brexit Proposal

2019-10-03 09:44:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
GBP/USD and GBP/JPY charts and analysis

Download for free our latest Q3 trading guidesto help you build confidence when you trade on JPY, USD and other main currencies

Sterling Pound – Correcting Lower

At the start of the month, GBP/USD corrected lower creating a lower low at 1.2205. Similarly, GBP/JPY traded lower creating a lower high at 133.36.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell crossed below 50 highlighting the end of the uptrend momentum with a possible start of downtrend move.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

GBP/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (Aug 20, 2017 – Oct 03, 2019) Zoomed out

GBPJPY daily chart 03-10-19 Zoomed out

GBP/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (March 10 – Oct 3, 2019) Zoomed IN

GBPUSD daily chart 03-10-19 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Sep 25 GBP/USD declined to a lower trading zone 1.2150 -1.2360 eyeing a test of the low end of it. At the start of the month, sellers showed hesitation pulling back above 50-day average.

Hence, any close above the high end of the zone could push GBP/USD towards 1.2550. Although, the daily and weekly resistance underscored on the chart (zoomed in) need to be watched closely. Check the chart to know more about key levels in a further bullish move.

On the other hand, a close below 50-day average would be a bearish signal. Further close below the low end of the zone could see GBPUSD trading towards 1.1800. Nevertheless, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart would be worth monitoring.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

GBP/JPY DAILY PRICE CHART (Jan 4, 2017 – Oct 3, 2019) Zoomed out

GBPJPY daily chart 03-10-19 Zoomed out

GBP/JPY DAILY PRICE CHART (May 24 – Oct 3, 2019) Zoomed in

GBPJPY daily chart 03-10-19 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we notice on Sep 25 GBP/JPY moved to a lower trading zone, since then the price has been declining towards the low end of current trading zone 130.90 – 133.40 as discussed in our last update.

Thus, if sellers clear the support area (between 50- day Average and 130.84) then any close below 130.84 could press GBPJPY towards the vicinity of 129.00-128.80. That said, sellers should pay a close attention to the weekly support levels marked on the chart (zoomed in).

On the flip-side, any failure in clearing the support area may reveres current direction sending GBPJPY towards the high end of the zone. See the chart to know more about higher trading zone/s with the key levels to consider in a further bullish move.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

