Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels

Japanese Yen, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, IGCS – Talking Points:

Time-cycle analysis suggests that the Japanese Yen could slide significantly lower against its major counterparts.

Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern hints at extended gains for AUD/JPY

EUR/JPY rates challenging long-term trend resistance.

GBP/JPY poised to push to multi-year highs.

Long-term cycle analysis suggests that the haven-associated Japanese Yen is at risk of a prolonged period of weakness against its major counterparts. Here are the key levels to watch for AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY in the coming weeks.

JPY Index* Monthly Chart – Extended Losses on the Cards

JPY Index* monthly chart created using Tradingview

*Averages USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY

As noted in previous reports, the Yen largely adheres to what appears to be an 8-year rotation, with significant bottoms in the JPY index set in late 1998, early 2007 and late 2015.

After bottoming out against its major counterparts, JPY then seems to outperform early in the cycle with key highs set roughly two years after the 1998 and 2007 lows.

The formation of a Double Top reversal pattern seemed to signal the end of the currency’s bullish run in June 2012, and looks strikingly similar to the formation taking shape within the current cycle.

With that in mind, the convincing break below the uptrend extending from the 2015 low, combined with the RSI breaking to its lowest levels since 2017, could be indicative of a cyclical downturn for JPY.

Cycle analysis suggesting the Yen could fall as much as 30% from current levels before bottoming out in 2024.

AUD/JPY Weekly Chart – Inverse Head & Shoulders Points to Further Upside

AUD/JPY weekly chart created using Tradingview

AUD/JPY seems poised to move significantly higher in the medium to long term, as price breaches the neckline of an inverse Head and Shoulders bottom and slices through the sentiment-defining 200-week moving average (78.99).

The development of the RSI and MACD are also indicative of swelling bullish momentum, as both oscillators storm to their highest respective levels since 2013.

A weekly close above 82.20 would probably open the door for buyers to challenge the 61.8% Fibonacci expansion (84.70). Clearing that brings the 2018 high (89.07) into the crosshairs.

The inverse Head & Shoulders implied measured move suggesting that the exchange rate could climb an additional 14% from current levels to challenge psychological resistance at 94.00.

EUR/JPY Weekly Chart – Constructively Perched Above 200-MA

EUR/JPY weekly chart created using Tradingview

The outlook for EUR/JPY rates remains skewed to the upside as price surges above the 2019 high (127.50) and tracks firmly above all six moving averages.

However, the premature formation of a Shooting Star candle at the downtrend extending from the 2008 high hints at exhaustion in the recent uptrend.

Nevertheless, gaining a firm foothold above 128.50 on a weekly close basis would probably signal the resumption of the primary uptrend and pave the way for a challenge of the September 2018 high (133.13).

Alternatively, sliding back below the 8-EMA (126.76) could trigger a short-term pullback to the sentiment-defining 200-MA (125.62).

GBP/JPY Weekly Chart – 2015 Trend Break Suggests Further Gain at Hand

GBP/JPY weekly chart created using Tradingview

GBP/JPY also looks set to continue climbing higher in the coming months, as prices surges above 200-MA (142.13) and convincingly breaks the downtrend extending from the 2015 highs.

With the RSI surging into overbought territory for the first time in six years, and the MACD tracking firmly in positive territory, the path of least resistance seems higher.

A break above the 2019 high (148.87) would likely intensify buying pressure and carve a path to probe the psychologically imposing 150.00 mark.

However, if 148.00 holds firm, sellers could drive the exchange rate back towards former support-turned resistance at the 2020 high (144.96).

