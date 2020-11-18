Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-11-17 19:30:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Price Pattern Brings Monthly High on Radar
2020-11-17 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ASX 200 Defies Gravity as Dow Jones Falls, Thailand Rate Decision in Focus
2020-11-18 02:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-17 22:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ASX 200 Defies Gravity as Dow Jones Falls, Thailand Rate Decision in Focus
2020-11-18 02:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Hits New High on Moderna Vaccine
2020-11-16 22:35:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ASX 200 Defies Gravity as Dow Jones Falls, Thailand Rate Decision in Focus
2020-11-18 02:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-17 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-11-17 19:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Slides as Treasury Yields Retreat
2020-11-17 15:17:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Slides as Treasury Yields Retreat
2020-11-17 15:17:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.66%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 77.92%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/vHB8BYNddb
  • Tokyo records a daily record 493 new coronavirus cases - BBG $JPY
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.11% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.10% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/oGCnbMGszv
  • Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: $AUDJPY, $CADJPY, $GBPJPY Key Levels - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-jpy/2020/11/18/Japanese-Yen-Technical-Analysis-AUDJPY-CADJPY-GBPJPY-Key-Levels.html $JPY https://t.co/ghbgxJLVaF
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.10% Germany 30: 0.02% FTSE 100: -0.15% Wall Street: -0.15% US 500: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/9jp4VpK02t
  • Central banks often deem it necessary to intervene in the foreign exchange market to protect the value of their national currency. Learn how central bank intervention can impact your trading here: https://t.co/ZJOEtpGUIq https://t.co/nabT8rJng4
  • German Covid cases rise by 17,561 - RKI
  • Technical indicators are chart analysis tools that can help traders better understand and act on price movement. Learn more about the importance of technical analysis here: https://t.co/NpC1D8y4Aa https://t.co/Me70C7CaFM
  • #Bitcoin closing in on the all-time high it set back in 2017 after piercing resistance at the 18,000 mark RSI continuing to track in overbought territory suggests that price may probe the record high in the coming days #BTC https://t.co/xKhWZdrGdL
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN +7.70% #BITCOINCASH +1.17% #ETHEREUM +4.93% #RIPPLE +2.15% #LITECOIN +0.77%
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels

2020-11-18 05:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY – Talking Points:

  • AUD/JPY constructively positioned above key support.
  • CAD/JPY continues to carve out long-term Ascending Triangle pattern.
  • Head and Shoulders top hints at further downside for GBP/JPY.
Advertisement

The Japanese Yen has clawed back lost ground against its major counterparts in recent days and looks set to continue pushing higher against the British Pound. However, the higher-beta Australian and Canadian Dollars may outperform the haven-associated JPY, as both currency pairs hover above key support levels.

AUD/JPY Daily Chart – Perched Atop Key Support

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels

AUD/JPY daily chart created using TradingView

AUD/JPY rates appear to be gearing up for an extended topside push, as prices remain constructively perched above the November 13 low (75.76) and all four moving averages.

With the MACD indicator and RSI both tracking firmly above their respective neutral midpoints, the path of least resistance seems to favour the upside.

Extending upwards from here brings resistance at the monthly high (77.09) into focus, with a daily close above needed to open the door to probe the yearly high (78.46).

Alternatively, a daily close below the 21-DMA (75.56) would probably neutralize near-term buying pressure and generate a pullback towards mobile support at the 100-DMA (75.05).

AUD/JPY 4-Hour Chart – 61.8% Fibonacci Hints at Topside Push

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels

AUD/JPY 4-hour chart created using TradingView

Zooming into the four-hour chart seems to bolster the bullish outlook depicted on the daily timeframe.

Prices attempted to break higher after breaching Descending Channel resistance however, the move was cut short by the psychologically imposing 77.00 mark.

This ignited an aggressive short-term pullback towards the trend-defining 50-MA. Tellingly, price held above the 61.8% Fibonacci (75.78), suggesting a continued topside push is on the cards.

Hurdling confluent resistance at the yearly open (76.24) and 21-MA may invite follow through and propel price back towards the monthly high (77.09).

Conversely, sellers could regain control if the 61.8% Fibonacci gives way, opening the door for a pullback towards the support range at 75.35 – 75.45.

CAD/JPY Daily Chart – Ascending Triangle in Play

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels

CAD/JPY daily chart created using TradingView

The technical outlook for CAD/JPY rates remains skewed to the topside, as prices continue to carve out a bullish Ascending Triangle pattern.

However, with price tracking below all four moving averages and a bearish crossover taking place on the MACD indicator, further losses look likely in the near term.

Breaking below the November 17 low (79.39) would probably generate a pullback towards confluent support at the 78.6% Fibonacci (78.47) and triangle uptrend.

On the other hand, climbing back above range resistance at 79.60 – 79.70 could signal uptrend resumption and bring the August high (81.58) into buyers’ cross hairs.

CAD/JPY 4-Hour Chart – Bullish Divergence Hints at Reversal

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels

CAD/JPY 4-hour chart created using TradingView

Scrolling into the 4-hour chart seems to suggest that CAD/JPY could gain ground in the near term, despite sliding over 2.5% from the monthly high set on November 9 (81.42).

Bullish RSI divergence is reflective of fading downside momentum and strengthens the case for an upside scenario, given price is perched firmly above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (79.24).

Ultimately, CAD/JPY needs to overcome a convincing push above the 100-MA (79.77) is needed to extinguish short-term buying pressure and carve a path towards the July high (80.14).

Breaking through that would likely signal the resumption of the primary uptrend and put prices on a path to challenge the November high (81.42).

Alternatively, slicing through the 61.8% Fibonacci could intensify selling pressure and generate a pullback towards Ascending Triangle support and the 78.6% Fibonacci (78.47).

GBP/JPY Daily Chart – Carving Out Topping Pattern

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels

GBP/JPY daily chart created using TradingView

GBP/JPY rates could be poised to slide significantly lower as prices carve out a Head and Shoulder topping pattern.

The swift reversal lower after testing the June high (139.74) propelled price back towards key support at the August low (137.75) and seems to have carved out the pattern’s right shoulder.

Extending downward from here puts the spotlight on the sentiment-defining 200-DMA (136.74), with a breach probably carving a path towards the Head and Shoulders’ neckline and October 2 low (135.05).

Contrarily, upside continuation that cements a foothold above the 140 level would likely open a path to probe the September high (142.71).

GBP/JPY 4-Hour Chart – Bear Pennant Implies Further Downside

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels

GBP/JPY 4-hour chart created using TradingView

Scrolling into the 4-hour chart hints at further losses as price carves out a Bear Pennant formation above key support at the August low (137.75).

Breaking through the 137.50 mark is required to validate the bearish continuation pattern and could propel price back below the 200-MA (137.02) to fulfil the measured move (135.05).

On the other hand, clambering back above 138.30 would probably neutralize short-term selling pressure and open the door for GBP/JPY to retest the June high (139.74).

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Looking Ahead to Potential Run-in with 13500
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Looking Ahead to Potential Run-in with 13500
2020-11-17 12:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Vaccine Sell-off Tests Key Support Zone
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Vaccine Sell-off Tests Key Support Zone
2020-11-16 19:43:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: Make or Break Support Before End of Year?
US Dollar Technical Outlook: Make or Break Support Before End of Year?
2020-11-16 12:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast:Keeping the Bears at Bay, Range Persists
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast:Keeping the Bears at Bay, Range Persists
2020-11-16 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Mixed
CAD/JPY
GBP/JPY
Mixed