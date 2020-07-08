GBP/JPY Forecast: GBP vs JPY Price – Bulls Face a Key Resistance Level

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Major FX Pairs: Bullish or Bearish as USD Sets Up Camp on the Range
2020-07-07 18:48:00
EUR/USD Slides After European Commission Downgrades Forecasts, Risks to the Downside
2020-07-07 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Covid-19 Fears Reemerge
2020-07-07 06:39:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-05 00:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar Outlook: Positioning Bets
2020-07-08 03:00:00
Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Forecast: Are Stocks in for Another Leg Higher?
2020-07-07 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rally Continues Unchecked, XAU/USD Prints a Fresh 8-Year High
2020-07-08 09:30:00
Gold Prices Aim Above $1800 After Chart Barrier Breach
2020-07-08 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Outlook Brighter, EUR/GBP Dimmer After UK Mini Budget
2020-07-08 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Consolidating Ahead of Budget
2020-07-08 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Arizona virus cases increase 3.3% vs prior 4.1% 7-day average - BBG
  • Canadian PM Trudeau says virus situation in Canada is stabilizing - BBG
  • Bitcoin (BTC) stuck - 14-day ATR at multi-month low today...#bitcoin #btc @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/HsghpEKILt
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.59% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.49% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.46% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.35% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.33% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/LbMjIVl5Ja
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.50% Wall Street: 0.40% FTSE 100: -0.46% Germany 30: -0.69% France 40: -1.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/RenzCv2VA3
  • Trend support doing its thing for Gold again today...#gold #xauusd @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/gX4LKIxPIY
  • USD/CAD - the chart that keeps on giving - another reversal off trend resistance today...#usdcad #loonie @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/dHmxDtpzxj
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (03/JUL) Actual: 2.206M Previous: -0.263M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-08
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Distillate Stocks Change (03/JUL) Actual: 3.136M Expected: -0.075M Previous: -0.593M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-08
  • Since the rejection at the near 1.09 mark, which coincided with key trendline resistance, AUD/NZD has posted a modest reversal. Get your $AUDNZD market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/26w1n7pgVs https://t.co/7XhbCRXBRf
GBP/JPY Forecast: GBP vs JPY Price – Bulls Face a Key Resistance Level

GBP/JPY Forecast: GBP vs JPY Price – Bulls Face a Key Resistance Level

2020-07-08 14:01:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

GBP/JPY Price- Technical Outlook

  • GBP/JPY bulls are back
  • GBP vs JPY price chart highlights a reversal pattern

GBP/JPY Price - Closed in the Green

On Thursday, GBP/JPY rallied to an over two-week high at 134.71 then retreated after as some bulls seemed to cut back. However, the weekly candlestick closed a 1.5% gain.

The British Pound befitted from the reports about the UK government package to boost the economy including cut to VAT and house stamp duty.

GBP/USD Outlook Brighter, EUR/GBP Dimmer After UK Mini Budget

GBP/JPY Daily PRice CHART ( July 8, 2018 – JuLY 8, 2020) Zoomed Out

GBPJPY daily price chart 08-07-20 zoomed out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Daily PRice CHART (March 26 – JUly 8, 2020) Zoomed In

GBPJPY daily price chart zoomed in 08-07-20

By the end of June, GBP/JPY climbed to the current trading zone 133.30 – 135.81, and on the following day, the pair broke above the neckline of the double bottom pattern located at 134.00 and generated another bullish signal. Therefore, the price rallied yesterday to a three-week high at 135.41.

A close above the high end of the current trading zone signals that bulls could push GBPJPY towards 137.83 and any further close above that level may encourage them to extend the rally towards the 141.00 handle.

On the other hand, any close below the low end of the zone could send the price towards 130.84, and any further close below that level may embolden bears to press the market towards 128.84.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q3 JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Four Hour PRice CHART (May 22 – JuLY 8, 2020)

GBPJPY four hour price chart 08-07-20

Last week, GBP/JPY broke and remained above two of the downtrend lines fan originated from the June 16 high at 136.35 indicating that bulls were in charge. Therefore, a break above the third downtrend line on the same fan would produce another bullish signal, while a break below the uptrend line originated from the May 22 low would generate a bearish signal.

To conclude, a break above 136.29 may cause a rally towards 137.20 while, a break below 132.68 could send GBPJPY towards the June 22 low at 131.77. That said, the weekly support and resistance levels underlined on the four-hour chart should be monitored.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi,Market analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Rally Flies Towards 2020 High
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Rally Flies Towards 2020 High
2020-07-08 15:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Looks to Take Flight - Key Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Looks to Take Flight - Key Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD
2020-07-08 14:30:00
Silver Price Forecast: Ready to Play Catch Up? - Key Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: Ready to Play Catch Up? - Key Levels for XAG/USD
2020-07-08 14:00:00
Silver Price Forecast: Ready to Play Catch Up? - Key Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: Ready to Play Catch Up? - Key Levels for XAG/USD
2020-07-07 21:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.