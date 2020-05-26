GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Key Resistance Level in Focus

GBP/JPY Technical Forecast

Will GBP vs JPY correct higher or will bears comeback?

Key levels and signal to keep an eye on

GBP/JPY- Slower Bearish Momentum

On May 18, GBP/JPY declined to an over eight-week low at 129.51. However, the price rallied after as some bears seemed to cover and as a result, the weekly candlestick closed on Friday in the green with a 1.0% gain.

Alongside this, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose from 48 to 48, highlighting a weaker bearish move.

GBP/JPY Daily PRice CHART (AUG 8, 2018 – May 26, 2020) Zoomed Out

Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi Traits of Successful Traders Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Daily PRice CHART (FEB 29 – MAy 26, 2020) Zoomed In

Based on analysis of the daily chart, in early May GBP/JPY closed below the 50-day moving average then started a bearish momentum creating lower highs with lower lows. However, the pair remained in the current trading zone 128.84 – 133.30 reflecting that bears were losing momentum.

A close above the high end of the aforementioned zone would correct the downtrend and might cause a rally towards 137.83. A further close above that level may extend this rally towards 143.20. In that scenario, the weekly resistance levels underscored on the chart (zoomed in) should be monitored.

On the flip-side, any failure in closing above the high end of the zone could reverse the pair’s direction towards the low end of the zone. A further close below that level may send GBPJPY even lower towards 125.50. That said, the weekly support level and area marked on the chart should be watched closely.

Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Four Hour PRICE CHART (April 29 – MAY 26, 2020)

Looking at a four-hour chart, on Tuesday GBP/JPY rallied above the downtrend line originated from the April 30 high at 135.45 and generated a bullish signal.

A break above the 134.00 handle would produce an additional bullish signal and may trigger a rally towards 134.92. Although, the weekly resistance level underlined on the chart should be kept in focus. In turn, a break below 130.84 could send GBPJPY towards 129.51. Nonetheless, the daily support level printed on the chart should be considered.

Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi Building Confidence in Trading Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi,Market analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi