GBP/JPY Price Outlook: Failed at Resistance Now Eyes Support

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-13 15:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Could Break Lower, Powell Speech in Focus
2020-05-13 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Gold, Oil : Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-05-13 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Take Back Losses Despite Second Wave Covid Worries
2020-05-13 06:37:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Price Action Heading South
2020-05-13 11:00:00
US Equity Bifurcation: US Dollar Builds into Range
2020-05-12 20:26:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-13 15:00:00
S&P 500, Gold, Oil : Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-05-13 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-13 15:00:00
Gold Struggles With Trend Resistance Ahead of Key Fed Speech
2020-05-13 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-13 15:00:00
USD/JPY: US Dollar to Yen Mired by Fed Chair Powell Rate Outlook
2020-05-12 22:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Canadian PM Trudeau: - Can't provide a date for the budget release right now - Discussed border issues recently with Trump $USDCAD
  • #coronavirus cases in Indonesia surge to over 15,000
  • US Treasury Yields Update: 2-Year: 0.153% 3-Year: 0.193% 5-Year: 0.307% 7-Year: 0.495% 10-Year: 0.649% 30-Year: 1.338%
  • The S&P 500 may be have double-topped with yesterday’s swift decline off the April 29 high. On a push lower the next level of support is 2798 followed by 2727. Get your S&P500 technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/u8OSgH9HNN https://t.co/Mmbof1oqrD
  • The Sterling has held up pretty well given the state of the 3Q GDP and April GDP tracker (NIESR) today. $GBPUSD sitting on range support around 1.2200 with the upper end of the band defined by the 200-day moving average https://t.co/Xoe6nsymwk
  • $SPX slumps following grim remarks from Fed Chair Powell
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.23% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.00% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.20% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/WEQOC5FqNW
  • Going live for this week's equity webinar shortly, join at the link below https://t.co/YnpE8MdnZJ
  • My synopsis of Jerome Powell earlier today: "no, serious guys, we are not thinking about negative rates." Equities and Treasury markets' reply: "suuuure" *wink wink*
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.11% Wall Street: -0.54% FTSE 100: -1.16% Germany 30: -2.07% France 40: -2.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/11n8MIa5GX
GBP/JPY Price Outlook: Failed at Resistance Now Eyes Support

GBP/JPY Price Outlook: Failed at Resistance Now Eyes Support

2020-05-13 14:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

GBP/JPY Technical Forecast

GBP/JPY- Bears in Charge

On Wednesday, GBP/JPY printed 130.66- its lowest level in six weeks. Later on, the price rallied and settled above 131.00 as some bears seemed to cover. Yet, on Friday the market closed the weekly candlestick with a near 1.0 % loss.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has remained below 50, indicating that bearish momentum was still intact.

GBP/JPY Daily PRice CHART (AUG 1, 2018 – May 13, 2020) Zoomed Out

GBPJPY daily price chart 13-05-20 zoomed out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Daily PRice CHART (MARCH 17 – MAY 13, 2020) Zoomed In

GBPJPY daily price chart 13-05-20 zoomed in

Based on analysis of the daily chart, on April 14 GBP/JPY corrected its uptrend move then started a sideways move creating lower highs with higher lows. On Monday, the price closed below the 50-day moving average providing a bearish signal. On the following day, the market reversed lower eyeing a test of the low end of the current trading zone 128.84 -133.30.

A close below the low end of the aforementioned zone may encourage bears to press towards 125.50. A further close below that level could send the GBPJPY even lower towards 122.62. That said, the weekly support area and levels marked on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the flip-side, a close above the high end of the zone would mean weaker bearish sentiment and may cause a rally towards 137.83. A further close above that level could extend this rally towards 143.20. In that scenario, the weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart should be kept in focus.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Four Hour PRice CHART (April 29 – MAy 13, 2020)

GBPJPY four hour price chart 13-05-20

Looking at a four-hour chart, on Friday GBP/JPY broke above the neckline of the double bottom pattern located at 132.02 then rallied towards 131.19. This week, the price has respected the downtrend line originated from the April 30 high at 135.45, highlighting the bearish outlook of the market.

A break below 130.65 could trigger a selloff towards 129.63. Nonetheless, the weekly support level underscored on the chart should be watched closely. In turn, a break in the other direction i.e. above 134.20 may cause a rally towards 135.50. Although, the weekly resistance level printed on the chart should be monitored.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi,Market analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Loonie Coils into May Range
Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Loonie Coils into May Range
2020-05-13 15:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Price Action Heading South
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Price Action Heading South
2020-05-13 11:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro at Key Range Floor. Now What?
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro at Key Range Floor. Now What?
2020-05-13 04:00:00
Sterling Technical Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout Potential
Sterling Technical Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout Potential
2020-05-12 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.