GBP/JPY & EUR/JPY Eye Reversing Higher as Support Holds - JPY Price Outlook

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Unfinished Uptrend Move, Euro vs US Dollar Price Forecast
2020-03-11 10:45:00
ECB President Lagarde Warns of Risks to Financial Markets from Coronavirus Epidemic
2020-03-11 09:54:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Heavy on BoE- GBP/USD Support?
2020-03-11 16:41:00
London Stocks, GBP Shrug Off Emergency Rate Cut Ahead of UK Budget
2020-03-11 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise if COVID-19 Triggers a Credit Crisis
2020-03-11 05:00:00
USD/CAD May Rise as USD/JPY and Dow Jones Fall on Trader Bets
2020-03-11 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Pulls Back, 1700 Looms Large - Gold Levels
2020-03-11 15:18:00
Gold Price Pullback Fizzles Amid Speculation for More Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-11 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Recession Risk Intensifies as Crude Crashes & Coronavirus Festers
2020-03-11 16:30:00
S&P 500, DAX, Oil Outlook & More Amidst Global Rout
2020-03-11 12:30:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Reversal Pattern May Press BTC/USD to Multi-Month Low
2020-03-09 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
Real Time News
  • How will investor’s perception of the #Euro change if TLTROs are issued again? Find out from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/5D9I1IPni1 https://t.co/jhBBkuhpIk
  • RT @iv_technicals: *ITALY CORONAVIRUS DEATHS JUMP 31% TO 827 - BBG #COVID19 #coronavirus
  • Italy virus deaths increase 31 percent to 827 - BBG
  • The $SPX has dropped back towards the week's lows. The technical 'bear market' level is within easy reach. If the White House wants to steady the market, now is a good time for a reassuring press conference https://t.co/xkdPEuPBj4
  • US 10-Year Notes Draw 0.849% Primary Dealers Awarded: 29.8% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 61.0% Direct Bidders Accepted: 9.2% B/C Ratio 2.36
  • #Sterling Price Outlook: British #Pound Heavy on #BoE- $GBPUSD Support? - https://t.co/jrJZbgP6iP https://t.co/HQPWeUFGbp
  • $SPX pressing towards Monday/Tuesday lows, support at 23.6 of the post-GFC move $ES $SPY https://t.co/gJxrSYO9zF
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.47%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 72.94%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/sgOEnlmw25
  • The head of the WHO is now labeling the spread of COVID-19 a 'pandemic'. If you wanted to test the market's responsiveness to headlines versus more tangible knock-on effects (like growth), this would be it
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.02% Silver: -0.06% Oil - US Crude: -2.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/eYRav4TMeP
GBP/JPY & EUR/JPY Eye Reversing Higher as Support Holds - JPY Price Outlook

GBP/JPY & EUR/JPY Eye Reversing Higher as Support Holds - JPY Price Outlook

2020-03-11 15:43:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

EUR /JPY & GBP/JPY Technical Outlook

  • EUR/JPY, GBP/GPY rebounded from a multi- month low
  • Signals and levels to monitor

Bears in Charge

Last week, EUR/JPY rallied to 120.95 then declined after and closed the weekly candlestick with a bearish Doji pattern, signaling that bears would probably control the price action.

On the other hand, GBP/JPY retreated to its lowest level in over four months at 136.94, then rallied after and settled above the 137.00 handle. On Friday, the market closed the weekly candlestick in the red with 0.7% loss.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained below 50 on both pairs indicating that downtrend move was still intact.

EUR/JPY Daily PRice CHART (JUn 21, 2018 – Mar 11, 2020) Zoomed Out

EURJPY daily price chart 11-03-20 zoomed out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Daily Price CHART (Oct 15 – Mar 11, 2020) Zoomed in

EURJPY daily price chart 11-03-20 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we noticed that last week, EUR/JPY closed below the 50-day average providing a bearish signal. Consequently, bears took charge and pressed below the support level 117.09 discussed in our last update .

This week, the price has tumbled to its lowest level in nearly six months at 116.12 , then rallied as bears seemed to cover. Yesterday, the market surged to a higher trading zone 118.47- 120.00 eyeing a test of the high end of it.

A close above the high end may lead EURJPY a rally towards 121.48. Further close above that level opens the door for bulls to push towards 122.40. That said, the weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the other hand, a close below the low end may entice bears to press EURJPY towards 117.09. Further close below that level could mean more bearishness towards 115.86. In that scenario, the daily support levels underscored on the chart would be worth monitoring.

GBP/JPY Daily PRice CHART (April 20, 2018 – Mar 11, 2020) Zoomed Out

GBPJPY daily price chart 11-03-20 zoomed out
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q1 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Daily PRice CHART (Oct 5 – Mar 11, 2020) Zoomed In

GBPJPY daily price chart 11-03-20 zoomed in

From the daily chart, we noticed that on Friday GBP/JPY moved to a lower trading zone 133.31 – 137.54. This week, the price failed to move the lower trading zone, indicating bears hesitation at this stage.

Thus, a close above the high end of the zone might cause a rally towards 139.37. Further close above that level may push GBPJPY towards 141.85. Nevertheless, the weekly resistance levels underscored on the chart (zoomed in) should be kept in focus.

Its worth noting that, yesterday the price rebounded from the uptrend line originated from the Oct 8 low at 130.43. A break above this line could send the pair towards 141.85. Special attention should be paid to the aforementioned levels and trading zones.

On the flip-side, a close below the low end of the zone could encourage bears to press towards 129.63. Further close below that level may cause more bearishness towards 126.55. Although, the weekly support levels marked on the chart should be watched closely.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

