GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Breakout Levels -Euro & British Pound vs Yen Price Forecast

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Historical EUR/USD Tendency Around Monthly Opening Range in Focus
2020-01-15 05:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Finds Resistance Inside of Big Level
2020-01-14 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 at Risk Despite US-China Trade Deal, GBP/USD Dips as BoE Rate Cut Bets Rise - US Market Open
2020-01-15 14:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Outlook: Weaker-Than-Expected UK Inflation Data Hits GBP/USD
2020-01-15 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDCNH Drop Stalls Ahead of US-China Trade Deal, Will Dow Run?
2020-01-15 06:15:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Rates May Rise on Short Bets
2020-01-15 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Analysis – Near-term Neutral to Bearish, Long-term Bullish
2020-01-15 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Test 3-Week Lows as US-China Trade Deal Looms
2020-01-15 07:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Catches Trendline Support - WTI Levels
2020-01-15 13:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX, Oil & More – Charts to Watch
2020-01-15 12:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.28% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.19% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.06% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.14% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/5MRAnsfcjD
  • #Gold gradually trading lower following exhaustion formation with a choppy price action expected in the near-term. Get your $gld technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/c9MRzOL2b9 $XAUUSD https://t.co/Rs2gMLXcAf
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.57% US 500: 0.40% France 40: -0.24% Germany 30: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/78nQIPAe3F
  • Fed's Kaplan: - Broad economic policy is needed in the US, must not be left solely on the Fed $DXY
  • RT @zerohedge: Goldman notes VIX keeps creeping higher at every new all time high in the market https://t.co/x27Tby1mb7
  • RT @LiveSquawk: Fed’s Kaplan: Hopes Fed Comes Up With A Plan To Temper B/Sheet Growth - BBG TV
  • Fed's Kaplan: -Hopeful that we can find a way to temper growth in balance sheet $DXY $SPX
  • Fed's Kaplan: - Labor market tight and consumers have solid capacity - Phase-one deal gives some stability for economy $DXY $SPX
  • GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Breakout Levels -Euro & British Pound vs Yen Price Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-jpy/2020/01/15/GBPJPY-EURJPY-Breakout-Levels--Euro-British-Pound-vs-Yen-Price-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/mPUZEPqiIz
  • 🇺🇸 USD DOE U.S. Crude Oil Inventories (JAN 10), Actual: -2549k Expected: 385k Previous: 1164k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-15
GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Breakout Levels -Euro & British Pound vs Yen Price Forecast

GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Breakout Levels -Euro & British Pound vs Yen Price Forecast

2020-01-15 15:10:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

EUR /JPY and GBP/JPY Technical Outlook

GBP/JPY, EURJPY – Price Action

Last week, both Euro and British pound rallied against Japanese Yen. On Friday, EUR/JPY closed the weekly candlestick in the green with a 0.9% gain, meanwhile GBP/JPY closed with a 1.1% gain.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained flat above 50 on both pairs highlighting a paused uptrend momentum.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q1 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Daily PRice CHART (Jun 25, 2018 – JAn 15, 2020) Zoomed Out

EURJPY daily price chart 15-01-20 zoomed out

EUR/JPY Daily Price CHART (Sep 25 – JAn 15, 2020) Zoomed in

EURJPY daily price chart 15-01-20 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice since Jan 3 sellers has shown signs of hesitation to lead the price. This opened the door for buyers to come back. On Jan 8, the pair closed above 50-Day average providing another bullish signal.

Yesterday, EUR/JPY rallied to 122.76- its highest level in over six months. However, the price declined after to a lower trading zone 121.48 – 122.40 as some buyers took profit.

A close above the high end of the zone could persuade buyers to push towards 123.06. Further close above this level opens the door for GBP/JPY to rally towards 123.86. Nevertheless, the weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the flip-side, another close below the high end of the zone could convince more buyers to exit the market. This could send the price towards the low end. Further close below the low end might pave the way for sellers to take charge and lead the price towards 120.00 handle. Yet, the daily support levels marked on the chart should be watched along the way.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Daily PRice CHART (Aug 20, 2018 – JAn 15, 2020) Zoomed Out

GBPJPY daily price chart 15-01-20 zoomed out

GBP/JPY Daily PRice CHART (April 25 – JAn 15, 2020) Zoomed In

GBPJPY daily price chart 15-01-20 zoomed in

From the daily chart, we notice in Dec last year GBP/JPY rebounded twice from 50-Day average then rallied signaling seller’s failure to lead the price. On Jan 7, the pair rebounded nearby the high end of current trading zone 141.85 – 143.25. Since then, the price failed in multiple occasions in rallying to a higher trading zone reflecting buyer’s hesitation at this stage.

A close above the high end may end this hesitation and encourage buyers to push towards 146.94 contingent on clearing the weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart. Further close above 147.95 could cause more bullishness towards 153.41. Special attention should be paid at the weekly resistance levels as some traders may exit/join the market nearby these points.

That said, a close below the low end could open the door again for sellers to press towards 137.54. Although, the weekly support areas and level marked on the chart should be kept in focus.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Analysis – Near-term Neutral to Bearish, Long-term Bullish
Gold Price Analysis – Near-term Neutral to Bearish, Long-term Bullish
2020-01-15 12:00:00
USD/CAD Could Reverse to its Yearly Low - USD vs Canadian Dollar Price
USD/CAD Could Reverse to its Yearly Low - USD vs Canadian Dollar Price
2020-01-15 10:43:00
EUR/GBP: Euro to Pound Price Action Eyes Upcoming Data, ECB & BOE
EUR/GBP: Euro to Pound Price Action Eyes Upcoming Data, ECB & BOE
2020-01-15 00:13:00
XAU/USD: Gold Slides 5% as Volatility Wanes – Will Support Hold?
XAU/USD: Gold Slides 5% as Volatility Wanes – Will Support Hold?
2020-01-14 19:04:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Mixed
EUR/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.