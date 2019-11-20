GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY: Consolidation Waiting for a Break – JPY Price Outlook

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bounces as EUR/USD, GBP/USD Edge Lower - US Market Open
2019-11-20 14:30:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Bearish Behavior as FOMC Alters Guidance
2019-11-20 05:25:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bounces as EUR/USD, GBP/USD Edge Lower - US Market Open
2019-11-20 14:30:00
GBP/USD Develops a Bullish Rectangle – British Pound vs USD Price Forecast
2019-11-20 10:31:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Analysis - Japanese Yen Lifted by Ongoing US-China Turmoil
2019-11-20 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Up as US Hong Kong Stand Sours Trade Deal Hope
2019-11-20 03:34:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD Bounces but Can Bulls Retain Control?
2019-11-20 13:34:00
Dow Jones, DAX & Commodity Technical Outlook | Video
2019-11-20 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX & Commodity Technical Outlook | Video
2019-11-20 13:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bears Show Teeth, Technical Break Near Confirmation
2019-11-20 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-20 15:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Remains Under Technical Pressure as $8,000 Looms
2019-11-19 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Even as crude oil inventory stockpiles rose according to this week's EIA report, crude oil futures head higher as the build was smaller than the amount of crude oil released from the strategic petroleum reserve #OOTT $CL_F #WTI #CrudeOil https://t.co/2pCa5OYgzF
  • Trump says talks with China continue and China wants to get a deal done $SPX $DXY
  • US 16-Day Bills Draw 1.540% Primary Dealers Awarded: 79.7% Indirect Bidders Awarded: 17.3% Direct Bidders Awarded: 3.0% B/C Ratio: 3.63
  • Crude Oil Futures are headed higher after a larger than expected inventory build #OOTT $CL_F #WTI #CrudeOil https://t.co/65F06RAgi1
  • With tensions between the two countries inflamed further, risk-off assets found a bid with #gold, the Swiss Franc and the $JPY all benefitting. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/cWF68BJ1uT https://t.co/fGegzAxmmr
  • UK Conservative party to pledge GBP 500 tax cut for working people - BBG
  • The House will vote Wednesday to reconcile the Senate Hong Kong bill approved yesterday, which will then go to President Trump if approved $USDCNH
  • The House will vote Wednesday to reconcile the Senate Hong Kong bill approved yesterday, which will then go to President Trump $USDCNH
  • A friendly reminder that although the US Commerce Dept extended Huawei licenses for another 90-days this week, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will vote this Friday on whether it will ban wireless providers from buying Huawei equipment with federal subsidies $SPX $QQQ https://t.co/ZTxfpwBvHf
  • Welp... this message does not inspire confidence that the US and China will reach a phase one trade deal... https://t.co/ErFkABMrBX
GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY: Consolidation Waiting for a Break – JPY Price Outlook

GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY: Consolidation Waiting for a Break – JPY Price Outlook

2019-11-20 15:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

EUR /JPY and GBP/JPY Forecast

See Our latest trading guides for free and discover what is likely to move the markets through Q4 of this year.

GBP/JPY, EURJPY – Stalled Rally

On Monday, Japanese Yen weekend slightly against Euro and British pound. This pushed EUR/JPY towards 120.68 – its highest level in nearly two weeks. Meanwhile, GBP/JPY rallied to 141.57- its highest level in nearly six months. However, both pairs could not maintain those gains.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained flat above 50 on both pairs, highlighting weak buyers in a bullish market.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Need a hand? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

EUR/JPY Daily PRice CHART (AUG 20, 2017 – Nov 20, 2019) Zoomed Out

EURJPY price daily chart 20-11-19 Zoomed out

EUR/JPY Daily Price CHART (July 1 – Nov 20, 2019) Zoomed in

EURJPY price daily chart 20-11-19 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Thursday EUR/JPY closed above 50-day average, then rallied in the following day to a higher trading zone 119.78- 121.19. However, this week, buyers pulled back from 120.68 causing a fall towards the low end of the zone.

A close below the low end could generate a bearish signal, may convince some sellers to send EURJPY towards 117.30. A break below the Nov 14 low at 119.25 could entice more sellers to join in pressing the price. Nevertheless, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

In turn, any failure in closing below the low end of the zone means some buyers keeping their positions. This could cause EURJPY to push towards the vicinity of 121.19-25. Further close above 121.25 may embolden more buyers to join in rallying the price towards 122.52 specially, if the pair breaks above 121.47. In that scenario, the daily and weekly resistance levels underscored on the chart should be watched closely.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

GBP/JPY Daily PRice CHART (Nov 20, 2017– Nov 20, 2019) Zoomed Out

GBPJPY price daily chart 20-11-19 Zoomed out

GBP/JPY Daily PRice CHART (May 8 – Nov 20, 2019) Zoomed In

GBPJPY price daily chart 20-11-19 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, yesterday GBP/JPY declined towards the lower trading zone 139.00 – 140.50. This negated the bullish pennate pattern as discussed in our last update and increased the likelihood for the price to press lower.

Its worth noting that, a double top pattern is currently developing where the neckline resides at 138.83. This suggests, if the price breaks and remains below the neckline it could see GBP/JPY trading towards 136.28. Although, the weekly support levels should be kept in focus.

On the other hand, any close above the high end of the zone could revive the potential for buyers to resume bullish price action towards the vicinity of 143.09-19. Although, the daily and weekly reissuance levels and area marked on the chart should be monitored.

Join Me on Friday, Nov 22 at 14:00 GMT. In this session we will talk about most common Continuation patterns and how to trade them.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bears Show Teeth, Technical Break Near Confirmation
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bears Show Teeth, Technical Break Near Confirmation
2019-11-20 12:00:00
GBP/USD Develops a Bullish Rectangle – British Pound vs USD Price Forecast
GBP/USD Develops a Bullish Rectangle – British Pound vs USD Price Forecast
2019-11-20 10:31:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Selloff Expected to Resume
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Selloff Expected to Resume
2019-11-20 02:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Recovery Eyes Resistance- GLD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Recovery Eyes Resistance- GLD Levels
2019-11-19 18:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Mixed
GBP/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.