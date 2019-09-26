We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
EUR/USD Support Under Heavy Pressure, Eyes a Gap Lower Down
2019-09-26 09:30:00
Euro Outlook Bearish as EUR/USD Attempts to Target April 2017 Lows
2019-09-26 03:30:00
News
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Forecast- Bearish Signals on The Radar
2019-09-26 09:30:00
US Dollar is King, GBP/USD Suffers, USD/JPY May Reverse - US Market Open
2019-09-25 13:35:00
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Risk of Lower Levels
2019-09-26 08:15:00
Asia Stocks Mixed, Data Show US-China Deal Can't Come Too Soon
2019-09-26 05:47:00
News
Asia Stocks Mixed, Data Show US-China Deal Can't Come Too Soon
2019-09-26 05:47:00
Gold Prices Close to Confirming Top, Crude Oil May Resume Descent
2019-09-26 04:00:00
News
Asia Stocks Mixed, Data Show US-China Deal Can't Come Too Soon
2019-09-26 05:47:00
How Crude Oil Prices React to Weather-Induced Disruption Fears
2019-09-26 05:00:00
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Bitcoin Price Plunges Through Support; ETH, XRP & LTC Slide Similarly
2019-09-24 20:07:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Forecast- Bearish Signals on The Radar

2019-09-26 09:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
GBP/USD and GBP/JPY charts and analysis

Download for free our latest Q3 trading guides to help you build confidence when you trade on JPY, USD and other main currencies

Weakening Sterling Pound

On Friday, GBP/USD rallied to 1.2582 – its highest level in ten weeks. However, this week buyers showed a clear hesitation to push the price even higher. Yesterday, the pair fell below 1.2400 handle. Similar move occurred on GBP/JPY and yesterday, the pair tested 133.00 handle.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell from 60 to 50 on both pairs indicating that uptrend is losing momentum and about to end.

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

GBP/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (Aug 20, 2017 – sep 26, 2019) Zoomed out

GBPUSD price daily chart 26-09-19 zoomed out

GBP/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (March 10 – Sep 26, 2019) Zoomed IN

GBPUSD price daily chart 26-09-19 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Sep 19 GBP/USD rebounded nearby 1.2550 then buyers were unable to rally the price further. Thus, sellers took the initiative and led the price. Yesterday, the pair moved to a lower trading zone 1.2150 – 1.2360.

Therefore, GBPUSD could decline further towards the low end of the zone. That said, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered. See the chart to know more about the lower trading zone with the weekly support area and level to keep an eye on if sellers continue to press the price lower.

In turn, any close above the high end of the zone could see GBPUSD trading towards 1.2550. Further close above this level could resume bullish price action towards 1.2785. In that scenario, the weekly resistance levels marked on the chart should be kept in focus.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

GBP/JPY DAILY PRICE CHART (FEB 20, 2017 – SEP 26, 2019) Zoomed out

GBPJPY daily price chart 26-09-19 Zoomed out

GBP/JPY DAILY PRICE CHART (May 24 – SEP 26, 2019) Zoomed in

GBPJPY daily price chart 26-09-19 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we notice since Sep 17 GBP/JPY buyers has been failing to push the pair to a higher trading zone. Hence, sellers took over and pressed the price lower. Yesterday, the price declined to a lower trading zone 130.90 – 133.40.

Thus, GBPJPY may be on its way for a test of the low end of the zone contingent on clearing the weekly support level underscored on the chart (zoomed in). Further close below 130.84 could resume bearish price action towards the vicinity of 129.00- 128.80. Although, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart should be watched closely.

On the other hand, any close above the high end of the zone could push GBPJPY towards 135.55. Nonetheless, the daily and weekly resistance levels marked on the chart should be watched along the way.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

