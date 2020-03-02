DAX 30, CAC 40 Swoons May Continue Before Bouncing

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-02 13:30:00
EUR/USD Gears Up Eying A Test of 1.1200 Handle - Euro vs USD Price Forecast
2020-03-02 10:30:00
News
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-02 13:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP & FTSE 100 Price Outlook - UK Markets Webinar
2020-03-02 13:19:00
News
Japanese Yen May Gap Up as AUD/USD Sinks on Record Low China PMI
2020-03-01 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
2020-02-29 16:00:00
News
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-02 13:30:00
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Economic Hit Boosts Stimulus Hopes
2020-03-02 07:00:00
News
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Economic Hit Boosts Stimulus Hopes
2020-03-02 07:00:00
Silver Price, NOK Outlook Bearish on Virus, PMI Data, OPEC
2020-03-02 05:00:00
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Real Time News
  • 🇨🇦 CAD RBC Canadian Manufacturing PMI (FEB), Actual: 51.8 Expected: N/A Previous: 50.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-02
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.80% US 500: 0.54% France 40: 0.36% Germany 30: 0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/kUvSUA55JL
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD RBC Canadian Manufacturing PMI (FEB) due at 14:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 50.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-02
  • ECB's Wunsch says low and negative interest rates allow for a fiscal response in an emergency $EUR
  • ECB's Wunsch - Eurozone growth uncertainty has increased significantly, adds that recovery may be delayed by a quarter or two - ECB must act if there is a risk of a recession but should not act on every negative shock $EUR
  • ECB's De Guindos says his impression is that the Euro is not going to move much and that it is going to hover around 1.10, adds that the ECB does not target any currency level $EUR
  • The $SGD is driven by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which manages exchange rate instead of short-term interest rates. Learn more on the SGD and how to trade it. Get your SGD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/eWLM9XZs5Y https://t.co/GPwVy5Di8T
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.80%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 69.55%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/946PZms887
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to discuss the setups he's tracking into the start of the week / month! - https://t.co/R6Z74gCkTz
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/njtoljVscg
DAX 30, CAC 40 Swoons May Continue Before Bouncing

2020-03-02 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

DAX 30/CAC 40 Technical Highlights

  • DAX 30 may break some more before support helps out
  • CAC 40 is supported a little distance lower
  • Markets operating on high levels of emotion make levels less reliable

DAX 30 may break some more before support helps out

Markets continue to sell-off, and may be waiting for a life-line from central banks before bouncing. Perhaps this will take some more panic selling to happen before they themselves panic into adjusting monetary policy prior to their scheduled meetings this month.

That said, levels of fear are extremely high, which means technical support levels are at risk of breaking, or at the least getting overshot a bit before seeing the market firm up. The DAX broke the December 2018 trend-line on Friday, and this morning the gap up was met with selling. It’s a weak market.

Looking lower, there is a trend-line rising up from a low made in September 2011, another time the markets were freaking out. This trend-line passes under the December 2018 low, yet another time fear was running rampant. This makes this line a fairly strong one. Of lesser importance, the trend-line is in confluence with the August low of 11266. That is still a solid 600+ points lower from here.

Catching falling knives is a tough, and can be a dangerous game. Should we see support, or a breach below support quickly met by buying and subsequent sharp rebound, then we may finally see the market turn around. This could be on its own, it could be with a helping hand from monetary authorities. Hard to say just yet.

DAX 30 Daily Chart (confluent support ~600 points below)

DAX daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

CAC 40 is supported a little distance lower

The CAC 40 is in no different shape than the DAX, obviously. There is support right around 5150, then the 2011 trend-line that passes under the 2016 and 2018 correction lows. This currently clocks in around 4900/5000, depending on the timing of its arrival.

CAC 40 Daily Chart (5150, 2011 trend-line below)

CAC 40 daily chart

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

Want to learn more about trading the DAX? Check out ‘How to Trade the DAX’, and join me weekly for technical updates in the Indices and Commodities webinar.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

