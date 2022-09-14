 Skip to content
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: New Cycle Low Anticipated Soon

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: New Cycle Low Anticipated Soon

Paul Robinson, Strategist

EUR/USD Technical Highlights:

  • EUR/USD poised to make a new cycle low
  • Could get a bounce soon after new low
  • If no bounce looking for bottom of channel around 95
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q3 EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The EUR/USD is set to make a new cycle low, and on that we could see much lower levels towards the lower parallel around the 95 level. We could, however, first see a bounce if an ‘RST’ pattern comes to fruition and the recent low gets flushed. This is likely to only be temporarily bullish if it plays out, before trend/resistance become a headwind again.

Watch the video above for the full set of details.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

eur/usd daily chart

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

