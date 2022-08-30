EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Short and Long-term Outlook Bearish
EUR/USD Technical Highlights:
- EUR/USD ready to break down soon
- Has a lot of room to go before long-term low
Today I looked at the short and long-term charts of the EUR/USD, and in both regards the outlook is bearish. With the longer-term trend the dominating theme the preference is to identify short set-ups within that context.
The recent sideways chop looks like it may end soon with a break below 9899. A break beneath support has the euro set up to keep on heading lower in the near-term. Looking at the longer-term chart the EUR/USD appears to be on course to reach is the 2000 low at 8231 at some point.
Watch the video above for the full set of details.
EUR/USD Daily Chart
EUR/USD Weekly Chart
Resources for Forex Traders
Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.
---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst
You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.