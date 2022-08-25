 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Treading Water Around July Lows
2022-08-25 13:00:00
Euro Forecast (EUR/USD) - The Calm Before the Jackson Hole Storm?
2022-08-25 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index Bolts Higher Despite Storms as China Ignites Stimulus Plans. Where to for HSI?
2022-08-25 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price to Stage Larger Recovery on Break of August Opening Range
2022-08-25 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Hold Support, Look to Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech
2022-08-24 21:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-08-24 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: US GDP Data in Focus as XAU Traders Eye Powell
2022-08-25 03:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Susceptible to Negative Slope in 50-Day SMA
2022-08-24 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Sterling Stunned by Worrying Inflation Forecast
2022-08-25 10:40:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-24 14:36:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Runs into Resistance. Will Reversal Follow?
2022-08-25 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-24 14:36:00
More View more
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Treading Water Around July Lows

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Treading Water Around July Lows

Paul Robinson, Strategist

EUR/USD Technical Highlights:

  • EUR/USD came back to parity as anticipated and now looks ready to go much lower
  • Dollar strength expected into the fall as risk markets head south
  • EUR/USD at some point down the line seen as going towards 80c

Towards the middle of the month we looked at EUR/USD as it sat near resistance in the 10300s, and the anticipation was that we would at least come back to the parity, July low levels to test it before a possible bounce could occur.

We’ve gotten the down move, but thus far the euro is failing to garner much sponsorship in the 99s. The weak price action around the low suggests that more selling lies ahead. How much more in the near-term is hard to say.

It may be a marginal leg lower or it could be a big one. The thinking is, however, that the 2000 all-time low in the euro at 8231 will come into play at some point. This could take a little time, though, as it is a good distance lower.

With the summer rally in stocks looking like it’s over, and within the context of what I believe to be an extended bear market cycle in equities that started at the beginning of the year, a big dollar move could happen this fall.

This may or may not be enough to get the euro to the 2000 low, but it should be enough that the downside will be rather aggressive. This outlook favors selling rallies and congestion patterns that lead to breakdowns.

In the near-term the underside trend-line of the channel dating to the beginning of the year could act as support – it currently lies near 9600. If that underside trend-line breaks we could see a large amount of acceleration as an orderly decline turns disorderly.

Even if EUR/USD bounces from here, within the context of a strong downtrend, a rally is seen as likely to quickly fizzle out. It will take a strong move out of the downward channel and above the recent high at 10368 to shift the bias, and even then we would need to see any subsequent pullback show signs of wanting to hold.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

eur/usd daily chart

EUR/USD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: No Bullish Follow Through, Yet - Setups for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
Australian Dollar Forecast: No Bullish Follow Through, Yet - Setups for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
2022-08-24 19:00:00
Silver Price Forecast: Rising US Real Yields Continue to Weigh - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: Rising US Real Yields Continue to Weigh - Levels for XAG/USD
2022-08-24 18:03:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Retesting the 200-day Again
Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Retesting the 200-day Again
2022-08-24 13:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Potential for Turn Higher - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Potential for Turn Higher - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
2022-08-23 20:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed