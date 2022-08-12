 Skip to content
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: At Resistance, Parity Retest Could Come Next
2022-08-12 13:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Rally Responds to Former Support Zone
2022-08-12 00:30:00
News
US Dollar Delicately Climbs as Fed Re-Affirms Rate Hikes Post Data. Where to for DXY?
2022-08-12 05:00:00
Oil Price Technical Forecast: Crude Surges Off Support- WTI Levels
2022-08-11 15:30:00
News
FTSE 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Softer US CPI Drives Stocks Higher
2022-08-10 15:18:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones: Grinding into Key Resistance
2022-08-08 14:30:00
News
Gold Price Update: Signs of Exhaustion Appearing at Key 1800 Level
2022-08-12 08:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Stalls at Resistance but Bullish Breakout in Play
2022-08-11 17:30:00
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Shrugs Off Marginally Better UK Growth Data
2022-08-12 06:27:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-11 14:04:00
News
USD/JPY Eyes Monthly Low After Failing to Push Back Above 50-Day SMA
2022-08-11 21:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-11 14:04:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist

EUR/USD Technical Highlights:

  • EUR/USD starting to come off meaningful resistance
  • A retest of parity (or worse) looks to be in the cards relatively soon

It’s been about a month since the EUR/USD parity test and hold occurred, and while the initial days of the rally from just under parity brought a strong move, momentum has been quite tepid since. This type of price action coupled with the highly important and highly watched parity level suggests we will at the least see a retest.

Even if the low holds, a retest of major levels is a common occurrence in markets. In the near-term a retest may indeed hold, but longer term the broader USD forces look set to force the Euro below parity and perhaps materially-so.

Getting back to the short-term, the turn down is coming from confluent horizontal resistance dating to the 2017 low and more recent lows in March and June, along with a channel line from February. It will take a close above 10386 to get price breaking out above resistance.

On the downside, before we can start looking at the parity test the recent range needs to be violated. A firm close into the 10200s will do the trick, and at that juncture the bottom of the range at 10096 will come into focus.

At that juncture the likelihood of seeing the July low under parity tested will of course be very high. We will need to revisit at a later time as to whether just a retest before higher or a breakout to even lower levels.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

eur/usd daily chart

EUR/USD Charts by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

