News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Trending Back Towards March Low
2022-04-05 13:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Proposed Sanctions Unmasks Key Level as Euro Fades
2022-04-05 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise as EU Mulls Action After Alleged Russia War Crimes
2022-04-05 03:30:00
Top Trade Opportunities for Q2 2022
2022-04-04 22:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Turn & Burn Range- Breakout Levels
2022-03-31 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Trapped in Range as Real Yields Rise Amid Fed Action. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-04-05 02:00:00
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Coils into April / Q2 Open- XAU/USD Levels
2022-04-04 19:49:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Held in Check by US Dollar Headwinds
2022-04-05 12:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-04 19:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Kuroda Monitoring “Rapid moves”, Household Spending Improves
2022-04-05 11:10:00
Japanese Yen Slips, Crude Oil Prices Rise Before RBA Decision as China Extends Lockdown
2022-04-04 23:00:00
More View more
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Trending Back Towards March Low

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Trending Back Towards March Low

Paul Robinson, Strategist

EUR/USD Technical Highlights:

  • EUR/USD burst higher quickly reversed
  • Near-term swing level stands in way of March lows

The EUR/USD is coming off hard after trying to reverse trend last week. The sharp reversal back to the downside has in play the notion that we will see the March lows retested at the least, if not worse. This would be in-line with the broader trend lower dating back to the Jan 2021 high.

In the short-term there is minor support at 10944, a level that kicked off the spike higher last week. It isn’t a highly significant level outside of the short-term, but a focal point to keep an eye on. We may see an initial bounce develop from that point, even if the Euro is to continue to break lower.

A breakdown below 10944 will have an unproven bottom-side slope in play, it’s a parallel that ties in with the slope across the three peaks created during March. We may or may not see much of a reaction there, but just below the parallel lies a very important low.

The March low at 10805 is a big one not only because of how hard the Euro bounced, but because it was the first confirmation of the trend-line dating to December 2016. It connects with the 2020 low, which is obviously an important one given the driver at the time.

Should the Euro sink to that point look for a reaction to develop. It could offer a counter-trend trade for those looking to fade a move into a major level. For now, there is the 10944 level to focus on the in the short-term as a potential near-term inflection point.

Advertisement

EUR/USD Daily Chart

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Coils into April / Q2 Open- XAU/USD Levels
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Coils into April / Q2 Open- XAU/USD Levels
2022-04-04 19:49:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Resolution of the Range May be Nearing
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Resolution of the Range May be Nearing
2022-04-04 12:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Rallies May Falter into Q2
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Rallies May Falter into Q2
2022-04-01 14:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Volatility Here to Stay – What’s Next?
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Volatility Here to Stay – What’s Next?
2022-03-31 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish