News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Pattern Break Developing Towards Big Support
2022-01-26 13:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Confronts FOMC and Geopolitical Tensions
2022-01-26 10:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Extend Gains on Russia-Ukraine Tension, Tight Demand
2022-01-26 05:00:00
Oil Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Bullish Fatigue and Potential Bearish Reversal
2022-01-25 09:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 40 Outlook: Retail Investors Buy Dips, is this a Warning?
2022-01-26 06:00:00
Federal Reserve Decision Strategy for the Dollar and Global Markets
2022-01-26 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes November High After Clearing Monthly Opening Range
2022-01-26 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, SPX, Gold
2022-01-25 20:40:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Under Pressure Ahead of Partygate Report and FOMC
2022-01-26 09:00:00
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Chart Points Higher to Kick Off the Year
2022-01-26 12:00:00
Federal Reserve Decision Strategy for the Dollar and Global Markets
2022-01-26 03:00:00
More View more
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Pattern Break Developing Towards Big Support

EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Pattern Break Developing Towards Big Support

Paul Robinson, Strategist

EUR/USD Technical Highlights:

  • EUR/USD is beginning to break down out of wedge pattern
  • The breakdown comes after a false breakout to the top-side
  • Sell-off is seen as leading to new cycle lows, 11000

The EUR/USD is in the process of breaking down out of a wedge pattern dating back two months. The bearish signaling isn’t coming without a bit of noise, though, as we saw a false breakout to the top-side during the middle of the month.

The idea of false breakouts before finding the intended direction is something we have discussed on a couple of occasions over the past few weeks. This one looks like it will be the real deal, but if it isn’t then the two entry rule will be implemented; that is, no more than two entries on a set-up to prevent from getting chopped up. In this case, the wedge triggered higher (failed) and now triggering to the downside.

Giving the current break the benefit of the doubt, the EUR/USD looks poised to break nearby levels and trade down to a fresh cycle low beneath 11186. The thinking is, though, that that won’t be all we get out of a euro move. The 11000 area is a big one, and not just because it is a round psychological level.

There is a trend-line extending from the early days of the euro’s existence. The swing-low from 2000 connects with lows posted in 2016 and 2020. If one were to reconstruct the euro using its constituents (predominately the Deutschemark) the trend-line extends back to the late ‘80s.

This line is beginning to look like a magnet and with it less than 300 pips away its not very much of a stretch to think it will get tested soon. We will want to pay close attention to this long-term threshold of support as the macro landscape shifts.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD Monthly Chart

EUR/USD monthly chart

EUR/USD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Threatens Breakout- BoC/Fed Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Threatens Breakout- BoC/Fed Levels
2022-01-25 18:15:00
Gold Price Forecast: Buoyed by Volatility Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Buoyed by Volatility Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-01-25 16:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Test Sub-1.1300, Major Support Below
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Test Sub-1.1300, Major Support Below
2022-01-25 15:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Bounce Then Sell Set-up
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Bounce Then Sell Set-up
2022-01-25 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish