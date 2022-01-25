News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Test Sub-1.1300, Major Support Below
2022-01-25 15:00:00
Euro Holds Up vs. US Dollar Despite Market Mayhem Before Fed Meeting
2022-01-25 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Bullish Fatigue and Potential Bearish Reversal
2022-01-25 09:30:00
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Bounce Then Sell Set-up
2022-01-25 13:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-01-25 07:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Buffeted by Fed Rate Hike Risk and Russia/Ukraine War Fears
2022-01-25 10:28:00
Gold Prices Eye 5-Year Treasury Auction as FOMC, PCE Approach
2022-01-25 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 07, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2022-01-24 15:23:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-24 12:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will the Fed Derail the Dollar Rebound?
2022-01-23 16:00:00
More View more
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Test Sub-1.1300, Major Support Below

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Test Sub-1.1300, Major Support Below

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD Talking Points:

As attention shifts to the U.S. for the next few days, the Euro has started to put in some notes of weakness that may be highlighting that next move.

In the major FX pair of EUR/USD, the big-picture downtrend remains on hold for now, much as it has for the prior two months. But, in bears’ favor is the fact that bulls haven’t been able to hold support following the breakout two weeks ago, which showed up on the heels of that 7% CPI print in the United States. That data release led to a quick shot of USD-weakness and EUR/USD flickered up to resistance in the 1448-1500 area while filling in an ascending triangle formation.

But, buyers failed to hold the move, and by early next week price action had already retreated back to the upward-sloping trendline that defined that formation. That trendline held through yesterday’s trade at which point sellers posed to push below the 1.1300 handle.

At this point, price is hanging on the support level looked at yesterday, plotted at the swing low of 1.1272. This can keep focus on the short-side of the pair but the bigger problem or perhaps question is one of expectation, which I’ll look at below the next chart.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

EURUSD daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

EUR/USD Big Picture

The bigger question for long-term analysis in EUR/USD is whether or not sellers are finally ready to push through the major spot of support that arrested the declines in late-November. The zone running from 1.1187-1.1212 has long had consequence on the EUR/USD chart, with the former of those prices as the ‘golden ratio’ of the lifetime move in the pair.

This zone briefly came into play in November before buyers pushed higher, eventually forming that ascending triangle; and since then there’ve been no re-tests of this zone.

So, for short-term strategies there may be scope for a run down to this area for a test: But positing a break at this point would amount to guesswork as there’s no supporting evidence yet that a break is coming due.

This may take place around the FOMC rate decision tomorrow, but that would also go hand-in-hand with a USD breakout. And that’s a theme would be pressed in a number of currencies pairs, such as USD/JPY and the question must be asked if EUR/USD would be the most amenable venue for such a scenario.

EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart

EURUSD weekly price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Bounce Then Sell Set-up
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Bounce Then Sell Set-up
2022-01-25 13:00:00
Euro at Risk as Rally Fails, Positioning Signal Turns More Bearish
Euro at Risk as Rally Fails, Positioning Signal Turns More Bearish
2022-01-21 07:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Trendline Test After Resistance Hit
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Trendline Test After Resistance Hit
2022-01-20 20:37:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Probes Critical Pivot- Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Probes Critical Pivot- Loonie Levels
2022-01-20 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish