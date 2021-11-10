News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Poised for New Leg Lower
2021-11-10 13:00:00
USD & Cross Asset Reaction to US CPI, AUD Headwinds Ahead of Jobs Report
2021-11-10 10:32:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Jump as US Holds Reserves and Ahead of US CPI. Where To from Here?
2021-11-10 08:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-09 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Positioning Offers Preliminary Reversal Warning
2021-11-10 04:00:00
Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis – Quarterly Earnings Results
2021-11-09 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Running Into Resistance Ahead of US Inflation Data
2021-11-10 12:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-11-10 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Row Over MPs' Second Jobs
2021-11-10 09:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Unravels Following Four Day Decline
2021-11-09 16:30:00
More View more
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Poised for New Leg Lower

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Poised for New Leg Lower

Paul Robinson, Strategist

EUR/USD Technical Outlook

  • EUR/USD has been trading sideways for several weeks
  • Sideways price action is set to give-way to lower levels

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Poised for New Leg Lower

The last time I posted commentary on the Euro I was discussing its potential to continue to extend the trend lower off the May high. Nothing has happened over the past week or so to change this outlook, if anything the bias is growing stronger with each day that EUR/USD fails to reverse higher.

The low to watch at the bottom of the recent congestion pattern is 11524, a break below should kick off a new leg lower that will have an important level quickly in focus. The March 2020 spike-high is a meaningful level to watch for a reaction at. It resides at 11495.

A bounce could develop, but is anticipated to be transient in nature as the trend off the May high looks set to persist. Beyond that point the next level to watch is 11423, a swing-high created during the spring of 2020, and in confluence with that level could be the underside trend-line running lower from June.

The June 2020 high and June to current trend-line may not be in confluence if the slide develops slowly. In any event, neither of these levels are major types of support, but should be respected should we see the market react upon testing.

To turn the picture bullish EUR/USD has its work cut out for it. A rally above the downtrend line from May and 11700 is needed to snap the bearish sequence. Even then we would need to see such rally hold up on a pullback without it turning into an outright decline.

For now, continuing to run with a fairly aggressive bearish bias until there is evidence to do otherwise.

Advertisement

EUR/USD Daily chart

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Stalls- Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Stalls- Loonie Levels
2021-11-09 19:45:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Technical Breakout Nears - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Technical Breakout Nears - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-11-09 18:55:00
Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: Nearing Big Levels
Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: Nearing Big Levels
2021-11-09 13:00:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook is Shape-shifting
USD/JPY Technical Outlook is Shape-shifting
2021-11-08 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish