News
Euro May Rebound Against US Dollar Before Downtrend Resumes
2021-10-07 06:11:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-06 17:00:00
News
AUD/JPY Fights Nikkei 225 Strength Despite Risk-On Environment. Will It Break Higher?
2021-10-07 07:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Bears Take Control on Inventory Build, Potential SPR Release
2021-10-07 03:00:00
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-06 19:30:00
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Stage Strong Rally as Dip Buyers Step In - Now What?
2021-10-05 21:04:00
News
Gold Price Outlook Caught Between US Dollar and Energy Gains, Where to From Here?
2021-10-07 02:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-06 16:00:00
News
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY May Rise as Retail Traders Gradually Sell
2021-10-07 04:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-06 17:00:00
News
USD/JPY Rate Eyes September High Amid Ongoing Rise in US Yields
2021-10-06 19:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-06 17:00:00
Real Time News
  • 🇮🇹 Retail Sales MoM (AUG) Actual: 0.4% Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-07
  • Italian bonds extending gains following yesterday's report that the ECB is studying new bond-buying plan to prevent widening of spreads, which also noted that the new plan would not be tied to capital key
  • Russia's Sorokin sees oil market balance at $45-60/bbl - IFX
  • ECB's Stournaras - Market rate hike views do not reflect guidance - ECB will continue to aim at avoiding fragmentation - No reason why Greece should be excluded from QE - ECB will discuss policy options in December
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Retail Sales MoM (AUG) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-07
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePT7Yu8 https://t.co/o6I2AmpzMD
  • 🇫🇷 Balance of Trade (AUG) Actual: €-6.67B Previous: €-7.08B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-07
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/Wsoo6vCttS
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Balance of Trade (AUG) due at 06:45 GMT (15min) Previous: €-6.96B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-07
  • 🇨🇭 Unemployment Rate (SEP) Actual: 2.6% Previous: 2.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-07
Euro May Rebound Against US Dollar Before Downtrend Resumes

2021-10-07 06:11:00

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

EURO, US DOLLAR, EUR/USD, TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – TALKING POINTS:

  • Euro drops to 14-month low vs. US Dollar, breaks September swing low
  • Positive RSI divergence warns near-term selling pressure may be ebbing
  • Any upswing probably corrective within broader EUR/USD downtrend

The Euro has dropped to the lowest level since late July 2020 against the US Dollar, tellingly issuing a daily close under September’s swing bottom. That seems to argue for bearish acceleration, suggesting that sellers may now be poised to pull EUR/USD into resistance-turned-support anchored at 1.1423. That is marked by swing tops from March and June last year.

If this level is breached with confirmation on a daily closing basis, grinding through a choppy congestion area on route below the 1.12 figure may be in the cards. Positive RSI divergence warns against bearish overexuberance however. This warns that downward momentum is ebbing, which may limit scope for immediate bearish follow-through and may set the stage for a corrective bounce.

Near-term resistance is capped at 1.1630, with reversal above that eyeing upside barriers at 1.1704 and 1.1805 thereafter. The longer-term trend is pinging convincingly lower, so any upswing appears likely to be corrective for the time being. From a tactical perspective, this implies that traders might treat any immediate gains as a selling opportunity even as they opt to hold off on sizing up short-side exposure for the time being.

Euro May Rebound Against US Dollar Before Downtrend Resumes

EUR/USD daily chart created withTradingView

EURO TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC at DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

