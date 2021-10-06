News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NOK Levels to Watch
2021-10-06 02:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: RSI Buy Signal Takes Shape Ahead of NFP Report
2021-10-05 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Blows Through Resistance on Way to Seven Year Highs
2021-10-05 19:40:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Stage Strong Rally as Dip Buyers Step In - Now What?
2021-10-05 21:04:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Lower Highs, Lower Lows Continue - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-10-05 20:10:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2021-10-05 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-10-05 18:25:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The British Pound has broken lower against USD and CAD but consolidated against NZD recently. Will GBP/NZD be the next to break? Get your market update here:https://t.co/MyCtNvLlyi https://t.co/34ntOfLthP
  • RT @FxWestwater: New Zealand Dollar Forecast: $NZDUSD Eyes Resistance After RBNZ Rate Hike Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/10/06/New-Zealand-Dollar-Forecast-NZDUSD-Climbs-After-RBNZ-Rate-Hike.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/svsR…
  • [corr] $NZDUSD swings after the #RBNZ hiked rates by 25 basis points (as widely expected) Fairly muted reaction overall OIS probabilities (according to BBG) show 1 hike is fully priced in for Feb, and 86% chance of another one But of course will be largely driven by new data https://t.co/eisPPW5UPT
  • $AUDNZD also little changed after the #RBNZ Remains above the September low as we have seen some degree of RBNZ hawkish bets fade relative to RBA Watching those 20- and 50-day SMAs, Golden Cross may form in the coming sessions https://t.co/Za7Bhp9IuE https://t.co/14OX1VFMy5
  • $NZDUSD swings after the #RBNZ hiked rates by 25 basis points (as widely expected) Fairly muted reaction I would say overall OIS probabilities (according to BBG) show a 90% chance of another hike at the February meeting But of course will be largely driven by new data https://t.co/90TUaxu5c9
  • RBNZ says level of house prices are unsustainable, headline CPI to rise above 4% in near-term before easing -BBG
  • RBNZ: Capacity pressures remain evident, particularly for jobs. Risk that capacity bottlenecks become more persistent -BBG
  • RBNZ: Future moves contingent on medium-term CPI, jobs outlook. Cost pressures are becoming more persistent -BBG
  • RBNZ: Further removal of stimulus expected over time, appropriate to keep reducing level of monetary stimulus -BBG #RBNZ #NZD $NZDUSD
  • 🇳🇿 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-06
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NOK Levels to Watch

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NOK Levels to Watch

Daniel McCarthy,

Euro, EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NOK - Talking points

  • EUR/USD consolidates after a new low, fighting off momentum
  • EUR/AUD and EUR/NOK are pressing previous lows with gusto
  • Momentum is working against Euro. Can the Euro find a base?

EUR/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

In September, EUR/USD tried to break up through the downtrend but failed at a previous high of 1.19087 and resumed going lower.

After making a Death Cross last week, EUR/USD went below last year’s low of 1.16026 but failed to follow through. The Death Cross occurred when the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) crossed below the 55-day SMA.

Short, medium and long-term SMAs, as represented by the 10-day, 21-day, 55-day and 200-day SMAs respectively, all have negative gradients. This could hint at evolving bearish momentum.

Support might be provided at the previous low of 1.15626. Beyond that is the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the move from 1.06337 to 1.23495 at 1.14916.

Resistance is potentially at the SMAs that are above the price, at the pivot point of 1.1664 or at the descending trend line, currently intersecting at 1.1704.

EUR/USD CHART

EUR/USD CHART

Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/AUD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/AUD traded below last month’s low of 1.59012 on Tuesday but did not push lower and closed at that level. That close was below the lower band of the 21-day SMA-based Bollinger Band. It is currently back inside the lower band and a close inside the band could be short-term bullish.

The 10-day SMA recently crossed below the 21-day and the 55-day SMA, which might be bearish.

Nearby, the previous lows of 1.59012 and 1.58913 are possible support levels. The 50% Fibonacci retracement of the move from 1.52532 to 1.64198 is at 1.58365. It could be a potential level of support.

Resistance might be at the descending trend line, currently at 1.6140 and at the SMAs that are above the current price.

EUR/AUD CHART

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NOK Levels to Watch

Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/NOK TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/NOK traded at its lowest level since early 2020 on Tuesday. The January 2020 low of 9.7959 is the next level of potential support.

Similar to other EUR currency pairs, the short, medium and long term SMAs - as represented by the 10-day, 21-day, 55-day and 200-day SMAs respectively - all have negative gradients. This could hint at bearish momentum.

On the topside, the descending trend line, intersecting at 10.180, and the previous high of 10.2312, might offer resistance.

EUR/NOK CHART

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NOK Levels to Watch

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Lower Highs, Lower Lows Continue - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Lower Highs, Lower Lows Continue - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-10-05 20:10:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breakdown– Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breakdown– Loonie Levels
2021-10-05 18:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast: Nearing One-Year Channel Support
Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast: Nearing One-Year Channel Support
2021-10-05 14:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Intact, Big Support Below
Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Intact, Big Support Below
2021-10-05 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
EUR/AUD
EUR/NOK