EUR/USD
News
Euro May Fall vs. US Dollar If Chart Support Under 1.18 Gives Way
2021-09-01 06:00:00
S&P 500 Extends a 7-Month Rally, Dollar Holds Back from Breakdown with ISM Ahead
2021-09-01 04:00:00
News
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ May Shelve Output Increases as Covid Dents Demand
2021-09-01 03:00:00
What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
News
Dow Jones Ends Solid Month on a Downbeat as ASX 200 Focuses on a Rising Wedge
2021-09-01 01:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-01 00:00:00
News
Gold and Silver Price Outlook: Rising Long Bets Warn to Proceed with Caution
2021-09-01 05:00:00
What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
News
What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Primed for Move Higher
2021-08-31 08:00:00
News
What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
USD/JPY Rate Defends Defined Range Ahead of US NFP Report
2021-08-30 19:30:00
Euro May Fall vs. US Dollar If Chart Support Under 1.18 Gives Way

Euro May Fall vs. US Dollar If Chart Support Under 1.18 Gives Way

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

EURO, US DOLLAR, EUR/USD, TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – TALKING POINTS:

  • Euro upswing fizzles, producing ominous Shooting Star candlestick
  • Bearish reversal confirmation seems to call for a push under 1.1770
  • Lasting gains appear to require reclaiming a foothold above 1.20

A spirited Euro rebound against the US Dollar may be running out of steam. Prices put in a dramatic-looking Shooting Star candlestick on a retest of resistance near the 1.18 figure, marked by the a former swing high as well as a recently broken rising trend line dating back to late 2020. That speaks to indecision, which may precede capitulation and lead the way toward resumption of the broader decline from the peak in May.

Euro, US Dollar, EURUSD, EUR/USD chart

EUR/USD daily chart created withTradingView

Confirmation of reversal is elusive for now however. Zooming into the 8-hour chart, prices bolster the case for topping with the appearance of a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern but former breakout resistance near the 1.18 figure remains in place as support, as does an upward-sloping trendline guiding recent gains. This paints the current pullback as corrective for the time being. A close under 1.1770 may change that.

EUR/USD daily chart created withTradingView

EUR/USD daily chart created withTradingView

On the topside, a dense block of back-to-back resistance barriers warns that betting on lasting bullish follow-through may be premature even as sellers’ effort to turn the tide remains incomplete. Congestion areas in the 1.1844-87 and 1.1952-84 zones follow back-to-back after one another, so opening the door for a truly expansive rise appears to be a herculean task. If 1.20 can be firmly retaken, 1.21 may follow soon thereafter.

EURO TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC at DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

