EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rallies Within Downtrend, Will 1.1600 Be Tested?
2021-08-24 05:00:00
2021-08-24 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta
2021-08-23 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, USDCAD and Oil Reversals Defy Trend, Suit Anticipation
2021-08-24 02:00:00
Nasdaq Price Outlook: PMI Data Eyed Ahead of Fed Symposium
2021-08-23 14:15:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Technical Outlook for the Week: Momentum Slowing?
2021-08-24 03:00:00
Dow Jones Advances on Vaccine Optimism, Hang Seng May Follow Higher
2021-08-24 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rises as Bullion Traders Brace for Jackson Hole
2021-08-24 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Out Above 1800 - GLD Levels
2021-08-23 16:34:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta
2021-08-23 11:30:00
UK, EZ PMIs Drop But Retain Good Momentum - EUR, GBP Drifting Higher
2021-08-23 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.25.
2021-08-24 00:23:00
USD/JPY Rate Struggles to Clear 50-Day SMA Ahead of Fed Symposium
2021-08-23 19:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rallies Within Downtrend, Will 1.1600 Be Tested?

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rallies Within Downtrend, Will 1.1600 Be Tested?

Daniel McCarthy,

Euro, EUR/USD, US Dollar Outlook - Talking Points

  • The Euro has rallied in the last few sessions as a strengthening USD pauses
  • Euro downtrend is still intact with negative technical indicators remaining
  • Significant technical levels are not far away, will they be tested?

EUR/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

The Euro has found some support in the last few trading days but is still within a channel pointing lower. The US Dollar softening from its recent rise may explain part of the move. Since EUR/USD broke through the 200-day moving average, the downtrend has remained the prevalent direction. A bearish Death Cross was established when the 50-day moving average crossed under the 200-day line, underscoring downward momentum.

A continuation of the trend may see a test of the November 2020 low at 1.1600, which is also the neckline of a bearish Head and Shoulders pattern. The formation could be a powerful signal for a move if the Euro breaks the neckline. A break under 1.1600 could see prices attempt to follow the bearish trajectory of the formation. Taking the distance of the head (1.2350) to the neckline (1.1600), the implied outlook of the Head and Shoulders could see prices fall towards 1.0835. With that in mind, past performance is not indicative of future results.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rallies Within Downtrend, Will 1.1600 Be Tested?

Chart Created in TradingView

In the bigger picture, EUR/USD made a high in January this year at 1.2350. Despite an attempt to rally in May, prices never threatened to claim higher ground. The resistance levels in the near term are at the most recent previous high at 1.1886, followed by the more significant break down point of 1.2090.Support remains at the neckline level from the previous low at 1.1600.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rallies Within Downtrend, Will 1.1600 Be Tested?

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

