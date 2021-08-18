News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Potentially Large Decline in the Works
2021-08-18 15:10:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Just Holding On To 1.17 as EUR/GBP Attempts New Breakout
2021-08-18 09:30:00
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall Amid Viral Concerns, US Retail Sales Data in Focus
2021-08-17 06:00:00
News
EURUSD In Make Or Break Position at 1.1700 With FOMC Minutes, Watch GBPUSD and USDCAD
2021-08-18 05:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-17 21:00:00
News
Gold Price Outlook – More of the Same Ahead of FOMC, Jackson Hole
2021-08-18 09:06:00
Gold and Silver Hold Breath for FOMC Minutes, Geopolitical Tensions in Focus
2021-08-18 03:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rally Possible Despite Weak UK Inflation
2021-08-18 08:00:00
EURUSD In Make Or Break Position at 1.1700 With FOMC Minutes, Watch GBPUSD and USDCAD
2021-08-18 05:00:00
News
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
Do Geopolitics Matter to Gold and Stocks? - The Macro Setup
2021-08-17 17:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Potentially Large Decline in the Works

EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Potentially Large Decline in the Works

Paul Robinson, Strategist

EUR/USD Technical Highlights:

  • EUR/USD head-and-shoulders triggered
  • 11000/11100 targeted from here

The EUR/USD broke the neckline recently of a one-year head-and-shoulders pattern and is on the verge of running lower towards a 20-year trend-line. The macro techs help paint a potential path for both intermediate-term and short-term players to use for shaping a trading bias. A sharp move up towards 11900 would go a long way towards erasing the current negative trading bias.

For the full details, check out the video above.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

eur/usd daily chart

EUR/USD Monthly Chart

eur/usd monthly chart

EUR/USD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

