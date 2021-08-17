News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plunge Targets Key Support at 2021 Low
2021-08-17 18:30:00
EURUSD Faces 1.1800 to 1.1700 Range or Break as Taper Fodder Picks Up
2021-08-17 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Fall Amid Viral Concerns, US Retail Sales Data in Focus
2021-08-17 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Extend Lower Amid Weaker US and Chinese Data
2021-08-16 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for Days Ahead
2021-08-17 13:30:00
Dow Jones Advances Despite Growth Concerns, Hang Seng Tests Support
2021-08-17 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Do Geopolitics Matter to Gold and Stocks? - The Macro Setup
2021-08-17 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Four-Day Rally Stalls Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2021-08-17 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Eases Despite Strong UK Jobs Data
2021-08-17 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
Do Geopolitics Matter to Gold and Stocks? - The Macro Setup
2021-08-17 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Kashkari Speech due at 19:45 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-17
  • $EURUSD retreat from short-term resistance, right back at the lows of support 2021 low in the pair is 1704, close to a break https://t.co/Bb1PSYn4gi https://t.co/LK5lYwww5q
  • Hello traders! I am out of the office today and am moving the IGCS webinar to next week where I will be resuming the discussion at 00:00 GMT on August 25th See you then!
  • $USD so close to that 4 month high @ 93.19 $DXY pulling back short-term (img 2), finding support above prior res #FOMC minutes are tomorrow and that July rate decision saw a dovish Powell https://t.co/lv3wItiPE1 https://t.co/pwJDi5JG7o
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.07% Gold: -0.21% Silver: -0.97% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/8iI4I2QEbJ
  • No serious policy bait from Powell for speculative traders to chew on in the Town Hall it seems. Kind of leaves us in an awkward position with the $DXY technically. Sitting on the top of the range. Stepping on the mine's pin https://t.co/XP8EnhXdvI
  • #Euro Price Outlook: $EURUSD Plunge Targets Key Support at 2021 Low - https://t.co/7O3PcJovM2 https://t.co/MZDs1Rvuyh
  • $AUDJPY fresh seven month lows breaking below a big level today at the 80 handle https://t.co/q3rXSjWeTy
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 84.00%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.45%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0GfGj2GoNM
  • Alt coins of Dogecoin and Cardano (ADA/USD) put in strong breakouts over the weekend. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/Cak9PI8gw7 https://t.co/RrN9aBdQZW
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plunge Targets Key Support at 2021 Low

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plunge Targets Key Support at 2021 Low

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Near-term Trade Levels

  • Euro updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • EUR/USD plummets towards key technical support at the yearly lows
  • Resistance 1.1760, 1.18- Key Support at 1.1695, 1.1621
Advertisement

Euro plunged more than 0.7% against the US Dollar this week with EUR/USD plummeting towards critical support at the yearly lows. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD technical price charts heading into the close of the week. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Euro technical setup and more.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Daily

Euro Price Chart - EUR/USD Daily - Euro vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Euro Price Outlook (late-June) we warned to, “be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion while below the 1.20-handle with a break / close below 1.1824 needed to suggest a larger sell-off is underway.” Price registered a high at 1.1975 before turning sharply lower with EUR/USD plummeting more than 2.2% off that high. The decline is now approaching a key technical support zone at 1.1695-1.1704- a region defined by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 advance & the objective yearly / March low and converges on channel support. Looking for possible price inflection off this zone with the immediate decline vulnerable while above- it’s make-or-break here with the next significant support zone seen at 1.1602/21 in event of the break.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD 240min

Euro Price Chart - EUR/USD 240min - Euro Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Euro price action shows EUR/USD trading within a descending pitchfork formation extending off the late-June highs with the lower parallel further highlighting support at 1.1695-1.1704. Initial resistance now back at the yearly low-week close at 1.1760 with near-term bearish invalidation set to the weekly opening-range highs at 1.1801/07- a pivot there would expose 1.1831 with a breach / close above the objective monthly open at 1.1866 needed to suggest a larger reversal is underway.

Bottom line: Euro has once again plummeted towards key support at the yearly lows and while the medium-term risk remains lower, the immediate decline may be vulnerable while above 1.1695. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops – look for topside exhaustion ahead of the median-line IF price is heading lower with a break lower exposing a more significant plunge towards the next major support zone at the November lows / 100% extension / October 2018 high at 1.1602/21. Review my latest Euro Weekly Price Outlook for an in-depth look at the longer-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Euro Trader Sentiment – EUR/USD Price Chart

Euro Trader Sentiment - EUR/USD Price Chart - Euro Retail Positioning - Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long EUR/USD - the ratio stands at +1.41 (58.45% of traders are long) – weak bearish reading
  • Long positions are 11.90% higher than yesterday and 10.62% lower from last week
  • Short positions are7.12% lower than yesterday and 12.31% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Key Euro / US Economic Data Releases

Key Euro / US Economic Calendar - EUR/USD Key Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for Days Ahead
Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for Days Ahead
2021-08-17 13:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges From Yearly Low- XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges From Yearly Low- XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-16 18:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Grinds at Resistance– Breakout Levels
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Grinds at Resistance– Breakout Levels
2021-08-12 16:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2021-08-11 18:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed